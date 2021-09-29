News: Expetitle Closes $2.3 Million Seed Plus Round | CitizenWire

Title Insurance Company to Focus Funds on Expanding Marketing and Sales Efforts

MIAMI, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Expetitle, a digital title company and a leader in remote real estate closings, announced today it has closed their $2.3 million Series Seed Plus financing round. The investment will help the company aggressively expand its sales and marketing efforts.



The oversubscribed round included participation from Beagle Ventures, LAB Ventures, TBD Angels, and several prominent family offices including the owners of one of the largest home purchasers in the US. Other contributors include Patrick Dwyer, Head of Silicon Valley Bank Miami, and Shai Goldman, Director at Brex.



Pablo Vicuña and Pedro Cabezon of Beagle Ventures led the round, stating, "We are excited to partner with Expetitle for its strong management team and the incredible market opportunity. We have been impressed with both the product and the organization so far, and know we can bring the expertise to help take Expetitle to the next level." Luke Burns led the investment from TBD Angels adding, "We're excited Expetitle is going to be joining the TBD portfolio. The mixture of their value-proposition, team, and unique go-to-market strategy lines them up for a really big opportunity in a space ready for disruption."



"Expetitle is disrupting title insurance from the ground up," said Sean Daly, the company's CEO and co-founder. "Consumers today can find a home online, tour it virtually, and arrange financing from their laptop, but when it comes to the closing process, most transactions still happen in a lawyer's office with a thick stack of paper. Expetitle has changed that with a fully remote process, giving buyers, sellers, and their agents everything they need with just a click of a button. With this new capital, we will be rolling out our solution to new states and with new partners across the country."



About Expetitle:



Founded in January 2019, Expetitle was born out of the LAB Ventures startup studio. Expetitle is a multi-state title company, operating in Florida, Georgia, and Texas, that delivers fully digital and hybrid closings through one secure collaborative platform that adds transparency to the entire closing process. Expetitle's mission is to provide a better, transparent closing experience for buyers, sellers, and their agents and brokers. Today's consumer is used to doing everything on their phone in real-time, why should buying a home be any different? To learn more about Expetitle, visit https://www.expetitle.com/.

Learn More: https://www.expetitle.com/

