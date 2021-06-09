News: United Private Cloud Positioned as ‘Innovators’ in Cloud Infrastructure Services’ Micro Quadrant by MarketsandMarkets | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- United Private Cloud, a secure enterprise-grade multicloud hosting provider known for designing, building, and managing enterprise-class private cloud infrastructure, has been positioned as "Innovators" in MarketsandMarkets' Infrastructure as a Service Micro Quadrant Report.



MarketsandMarkets' report recognizes United Private Cloud as the Multicloud expert that offers its innovative IaaS to global commercial customers.



According to the report, "United Private Cloud is an established player in the global IaaS market space. The company has a robust partner ecosystem in the IaaS market. Its enriched IaaS offering helps customers to add additional storage, compute, and networking resources to meet the increasing business demands."



United Private Cloud's infrastructure management services help organizations maximize the benefits of a multicloud environment without compromising on availability, performance, and security. Our managed infrastructure services cover on-premises data centers, private cloud, and leading public clouds such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). United Private Cloud helps monitor, report, and interface with third-party auditors to extract data and run compliance tests on the customer's cloud.



The software-defined infrastructure management offered by United Private Cloud enables enterprises to modernize their infrastructure and improve their responsiveness, resource utilization, scalability, and agility resulting in better customer experience and faster time to market. United Private Cloud delivers enterprise-grade private clouds, disaster recovery, security, and infrastructure managed services for leading public clouds, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).



Abhijit Phanse, CEO of United Private Cloud, was ecstatic on the recognition and said, "We at United Private Cloud persistently work to maximize the benefits of our customers' multicloud environment. With our solutions leveraging enterprise-class server and fully managed bare-metal server, we provide the tailored requirement, enhance the product portfolio, and improve the revenue systems to our customers along with a true hybrid cloud and a vision for a long-term partnership, allowing them to plan for its IT infrastructure needs for today, yet helping them grow as their business evolves over time."



"United Private Cloud's G3 IaaS Private Cloud platform has comprehensive private cloud solutions present in the market. Serving hundreds of enterprises and government across the globe, G3 laaS delivers high performance 99.999% availability, locked-down security, software-defined agility, and scalability while delivering greater than 30% cost savings versus leading public clouds and greater than 70% cost savings versus other leading private clouds," said Ritesh Chawrashe, Assistant Manager at MarketsandMarkets.



About United Private Cloud:



United Private Cloud is a leading enterprise-grade Software-Defined Private Cloud company delivering enterprise-grade private clouds across 14 data centers over 5 continents globally. United Private Cloud's G3 IaaS provides high-performance, 99.999% availability, locked-down security, and software-defined agility and scalability while offering greater than 30-70% cost savings than any primary public cloud provider. We are one of the world's experts at building and operating highly available, secure, and scalable private clouds.



About MarketsandMarkets:



MarketsandMarkets™ is the world's largest revenue impact company, serving over 7500 customers and providing strategic analysis services. Over ten years, MNM has identified and researched all high-growth use cases, technologies, ecosystems converging across multiple industries. 80% of the top 2000 companies globally rely on MarketsandMarkets for determining the new high growth and niche revenue opportunities.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Arifa Bhat

Email arifa@unitedlayer.com

Learn More: https://www.unitedprivatecloud.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.