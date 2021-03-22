News: Kids Read Now sends books through mail – no technology required – Closing the digital divide for South Carolina | CitizenWire

GREENVILLE, S.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Kids Read Now has partnered with school districts across South Carolina, including Spartanburg County Schools, to mail books directly to their students' homes over the summer. The number of students in the Kids Read Now program continues to grow with almost 400,000 books being mailed to students in 2020 alone!



Most students will experience reading skill loss over a typical summer break from school. Creating home libraries is key to preventing a steep learning slide due to summer break and recent extended school closures. "The KRN in-home reading program has self-selected, leveled, and exciting books with parent-led activities every week which eliminates the need for technology and eradicates learning loss at the same time. Many kids gain up to 2.5 months of learning over the summer," said Leib Lurie, CEO of Kids Read Now.



"This was a neat program to get good books in the hands of students. I also liked the piece where they had to respond with parents. That added another layer that ensures they are reading the books. The program was easy and user friendly," says Kaye F., School Literacy Specialist, Spartanburg County Schools.



The Kids Read Now K-3 summer reading program mails eight new books to students and includes exciting multicultural, fiction, and nonfiction titles loved by children. Mailing books builds ongoing enthusiasm but does not require in-home technology. Each book includes guided discussion questions to help improve reading skills and increase family engagement. The ninth book of beautifully illustrated creative writing prompts concludes the program so children can write their own stories. Best of all, kids keep their new books!



Kids Read Now is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the singular mission to eliminate learning loss for all K-3 students.



