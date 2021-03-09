News: Champ Kennels: A Dog Breeder to the Stars | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- When selling dreams wasn't a choice, William (Champ) Geoffrey Morgan, chose to focus on pairing people with "man's best friend." In this case, man's best friends are miniature French bulldogs and Champ Kennels, a luxury dog service, shows that hard work breeds opportunity.



Since he was 12, William has bred dogs. Six years later, he's still at it and better than ever. He saw a niche in the luxury dog market and sought to fill it. Today, his attention to quality service and compassionate care has paid off and earned him a place as the number one celebrity dog breeder in Los Angeles.



Designer dogs have become increasingly popular in recent years. More and more celebrities have been spotted carrying their four-legged friends in purses or strutting around with them in strollers. They want to take their furry companions everywhere, and smaller breeds make that easier to do.



As a result, Champ Kennels' business has skyrocketed over the last few years. And, its popular breed, the Mini French Bulldog, is turning heads everywhere. Champ Kennels has helped many Hollywood stars to find just the right companion. For example, Chris Brown, Woo Vicky, Bhad Bhabie, Famous Dex, Rich the Kid, NBA Youngboy, Macnificent, Moneybagg Yo and Rosci Dash are among his happy customers.



"Hospitality is the new lifestyle etiquette," Morgan says. "We promise to exceed the needs and wants of our clients by giving exceptional service."



So, what's down the road for this city's celebrity dog breeder? Morgan says he hopes to move into providing therapy dogs to people in hospitals and to those with mental health needs.



About Champ Kennels



William (Champ) Geoffrey Morgan Champ was born and raised in Inglewood, California. In addition to being a dog breeder to the stars, he's an aspiring rap artist.



For more information, follow Champ Kennels on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/champ_kennels/ or email: kennelchamp@gmail.com .



MEDIA CONTACT:

William Geoffrey Morgan

of Blvckprint Management

+1-786-469-1777

info@blvckprint.co



No celebrity endorsement claimed or implied.



Learn More: https://www.instagram.com/champ_kennels/

