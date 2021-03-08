News: Kids Read Now continues literacy partnership with schools, eliminating the summer slide for Michigan students | CitizenWire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- Kids Read Now has partnered with school districts across Michigan, including Brighton Area Schools, Grand Haven Public Schools, Forest Hills Public Schools, and Coopersville Area Public Schools, to mail books directly to their students' homes over the summer. The number of students in the Kids Read Now program continues to grow with almost 400,000 books being mailed to students in 2020 alone!



Most students will experience reading skill loss over a typical summer break from school. Creating home libraries is key to preventing a steep learning slide due to summer break and recent extended school closures. "Kids are excited to receive books at home by mail, and not only eliminate the summer slide, but gain up to 2.5 months of learning during the summer," said Leib Lurie, CEO of Kids Read Now.



"Students and parents loved getting books to read over the summer. Students picked the books they wanted to read and that was a powerful tool for motivating young readers! Great program," said Molly B., Classroom Teacher, Eaton Rapids Public Schools.



"Families loved the engagement and excitement students felt over the summer months when a new book arrived. Educators loved the fact that we were getting books in our students' hands over the summer months helping to decrease summer slide," said Monica T., Elementary Principal, Holly Area Schools/



The Kids Read Now K-3 summer reading program mails eight new books to students and includes exciting multicultural, fiction, and nonfiction titles loved by children. Mailing books builds ongoing enthusiasm but does not require in-home technology. Each book includes guided discussion questions to help improve reading skills and increase family engagement. The ninth book of beautifully illustrated creative writing prompts concludes the program so children can write their own stories. Best of all, kids keep their new books!



Kids Read Now is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the singular mission to eliminate learning loss for all K-3 students.



To learn more about Kids Read Now, please visit https://kidsreadnow.org/.



*VIDEO: https://vimeo.com/513510815



Learn More: https://kidsreadnow.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.