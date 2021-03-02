News: MoBo’s new streaming service allows anyone with the talent to create a quality film or TV show a worldwide platform to display those talents | CitizenWire

RALEIGH, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- MoBo, an exciting new Streaming Service showcasing Independent Filmmakers is proud to announce their very first original film, "The Big Adventures of Lil' Slick" - an animated feature film.



For Lil' Slick, a 10-year-old fun loving kid and his best friend Stone, every single day is filled with adventure, from sunrise to sunset there is always something exciting happening. While at the neighborhood Rec Center with Stone and his little sister, Candy, they see a flyer for a dance competition with a grand prize of $500. Lil' Slick can't believe it; this is too good to be true. He can finally get that new MP3 player he's been wanting. -- Unfortunately, the Rec Center is robbed of the prize money by the most notorious gang in the entire world...3D. - Lil' Slick has to find 3D, save the Rec Center and be home before the street lights come on. - No problem.



"The Big Adventures of Lil' Slick" will stream exclusively on MoBo.



MoBo believes opportunities shouldn't be limited to who you know or what you look like.



MoBo's streaming service will allow and provide anyone with the talent to create a quality film or TV show a worldwide platform to display those talents. With the huge boom in the streaming industry, the independent filmmaker is still being left out.



MoBo is now streaming amazing content - available globally now on Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. Log into your streaming device, search for MoBo and start enjoying excellent content! Stay tuned for more shows, titles, services, live events and fun!



About MoBo Entertainment



Founded by independent filmmaker, Anthony "Slick" Boone. MoBo is committed to supplying the world with quality content and a great media experience while offering a home for independent filmmakers to flourish.



Opening New Doors In The Streaming World!



For more information:



MoBo, LLC



919-964-5910



https://www.moboentertainment.com/



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mobo_entertainment/



