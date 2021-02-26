News: Stand with Georgia Virtual March Will Launch Black Youth Vote Georgia Campaign to Fight Biased Voter Suppression Laws and Promote John Lewis VRAA | CitizenWire

Speakers joining BYV GA's MaryPat Hector and Jared Sawyer include: Rep. Nikema Williams, Ambassador Andrew Young, Melanie L. Campbell, and Rev. Al Sharpton

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Black Youth Vote Georgia (BYV GA) will host the intergenerational Stand With Georgia Virtual March to launch "Don't Bother My Ballot," a youth-led campaign to fight oppressive voter suppression laws recently introduced by Georgia legislators and to promote the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Proposed laws to make it harder for elderly, students, people with disabilities and BIPOC voters to exercise their right to vote include: cuts to early voting, stricter voter ID laws, absentee ballot restrictions, and purges of voter rolls.



Civil rights and labor leaders, clergy, activists and a broad range of organizational leaders will join BYV GA, an affiliate of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's (NCBCP) Black Youth Vote program, to send a bold message to legislators that they will not stand idly by and accept a new era of racist voter suppression schemes.



"There is an urgent need to stop the ongoing efforts to disenfranchise Black and Brown voters with their New Jim Crow legislation," said Jared Sawyer, Jr., co-coordinator of Black Youth Vote Georgia. "People across the country supported our efforts to get our voters to the polls in the 2020 elections. We're asking people to stand with Georgia once again because, as the late Congressman John Lewis said, 'We're not going back. We are only moving forward.'"



The March will be streamed live at www.standwithga.com, YouTube and through Facebook Watch on Black Youth Vote GA's Facebook Page. People can find more information on the March and register to attend by visiting https://www.standwithga.com/ or text 'MYVOTE' to 44222.



WHO:



GEORGIA SPEAKERS (CONFIRMED):



Congresswoman Nikema Williams - GA-5 District Representative



Ambassador Andrew Young - Civil Rights Leader



Felicia Moore - Atlanta City Council



Charlie Fleming -Georgia AFL-CIO



Jared Sawyer Jr. - Black Youth Vote GA



MaryPat Hector - Black Youth Vote GA



Helen Butler -Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda



Felicia Davis - Clayton County Black Women's Roundtable



Daniel Blackman - Climate Activist



Ariel Singleton - Georgia Stand-Up



Attorney Gerald Griggs



Rev. Stephen Green



NATIONAL SPEAKERS (CONFIRMED):



Melanie Campbell -National Coalition on Black Civic Participation/Black Women's Roundtable



Rev. Al Sharpton - President, National Action Network



Benjamin Crump - National Civil Rights Attorney



Richard Womack, Jr. - AFL-CIO



PARTIAL ORGANIZATION LIST:



National Coalition on Black Civic Participation



NAACP



Headcount



Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda



HBCU Green Fund



Black Youth Vote



Black Male Initiative



Georgia Stand Up



The People's Uprising



CivicGeorgia



Rise



March for Our Lives GA



Youth Power Purpose



WHEN:



DATE: Saturday, Feb 27, 2021; TIME: 11 AM ET



WHERE/HOW:



Live stream: http://www.standwithga.com/



Facebook Watch: Black Youth Vote GA



Register for the March at www.standwithga.com or text 'MYVOTE' to 44222



ABOUT BLACK YOUTH VOTE GEORGIA:



Black Youth Vote Georgia is an affiliate of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Youth Vote! Empowerment Program, a program focused on engaging and training a new generation of civic leaders and political activists. Through BYV!, students, community advocates and young professionals have gained essential tools that enable them to lead their communities to participate fully in the democratic process and attain greater social and economic justice. As a result, BYV! can boast about their triumphs in reversing the downward spiral among young voters and educating voters who are increasingly disenfranchised and alienated from the electoral and legislative process.



MEDIA CONTACT:



Edrea Davis

PHONE: 770.961.6200/818.613.9521 (cell/text)



SOCIAL:



https://www.facebook.com/blackyouthvotega



https://www.instagram.com/blackyouthvotega/



https://twitter.com/Georgia_BYV



Learn More: http://www.standwithga.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.