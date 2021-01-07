News: Congratulation on Winning the Bid of The Convention and Exhibition Center of ‘China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City’ | CitizenWire

GUANGZHOU, Hong Kong /CitizenWire/ -- On August 28, 2020, Guangzhou Doorfold Partition Wall Co., Ltd. ("Doorfold Partition Wall") is the successful tenderer for movable partition walls to be installed to the convention & exhibition center of China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City.



Doorfold aims to provide the global clients higher level quality and higher sound insulation performance operable wall systems, Doorfold's quality and reputation have won this tender project.



The suspension system for this project will be adopted with DF-100SS heavy duty steel track systems. 10 layers rubber seals for perfect connection between panels.



The project of China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City is a landmark in Guangzhou city which is cooperated between Chinese and Singapore governments. The development vision of China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City is to take the knowledge economy as the innovation mode, gather high-end industries and talents, and build a city with highly harmonious economy, humanities and ecology and sustainable development！



In this convention hall, Doorfold will install 250meters heavy steel tracks as for the suspension of the whole systems, and 111 panels with the height more than 7 meters, with this partition panels, the large convention hall can be divided into 6 individual smaller convention halls. All partition wall panels will be stored into 4 parking areas.



The finish of the panel is hard pasted fabric and covered onto the panels with an invisible profile appearance.



In the near future, this convention and exhibition center will be the most choice for the conference activities from the government of China.



In the next 20 years, the knowledge city covering 123 square kilometers will become a city providing life, work, study and leisure for 500,000 people.



Doorfold partition will try its best to complete the whole work with the highest standard in timely manner. Doorfold's quality and service will exceed the expectation of our clients.



