News: Tipp City Veterinary Hospital Raises the Bar in Feline Care for Local Cat Caregivers as A Cat Friendly Practice | CitizenWire

Veterinary professionals encourage routine care for all cats to ensure a happy, healthy life

TIPP CITY, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- Tipp City Veterinary Hospital is proud to announce it has been recognized as an official Cat Friendly Practice® (CFP). The Cat Friendly Practice® program helps veterinary teams stay ahead of best practices in feline medicine.



As a Cat Friendly Practice, the Hospital reached specific criteria to demonstrate the unique ability to treat and handle cats, resulting in less stressful visits for cats and their caregivers.



Tailoring medical care to cats' specific needs, Tipp City Veterinary Hospital created a more comfortable environment for all pets. Staff members worked tirelessly to become a CFP and implemented changes to make the hospital more "cat friendly.



For their work, the Hospital was recognized with a Silver level designation as a Cat Friendly Practice® by the AAFP.



"Whether it's a routine checkup or special visit, our staff is committed to ensuring that cats get the best care," said Ben Spinks, Hospital Administrator.



"We encourage everyone with a cat to visit us every year. It's simple to make an appointment by calling (937) 506-4064 or making an appointment online at https://tippvet.com/. We also now have telemedicine appointments available for nervous patients at http://www.tippvet.com/telemedicine."



What to expect at Tipp City Vet as a Cat Friendly Practice®:

* Cat-friendly attitude from the veterinary team

* Team members educated in feline needs and medicine

* Gentle handling

* Feline-specific advice

* Cat comfort

* Quiet waiting area

* Feline-focused hospitalization and boarding areas

* Feline-sized equipment and facilities

* Comprehensive care

* Cat-specific resources



ABOUT TIPP CITY VETERINARY HOSPITAL



Tipp City Veterinary Hospital is committed to helping pets live their best life by removing the anxiety of vet visits through extraordinary care. TCVH goes beyond simple care of your pets to provide traditional veterinary services infused with compassion, kindness, and comfort.



Tipp City Vet is one of the few AAHA accredited practices in west-central Ohio. Through the AAHA accreditation program, the practice is regularly evaluated on over 900 standards in the following areas: quality of care; diagnostic & pharmacy; management; medical records; and facility.



TCVH strives to exceed expectations in care through top-notch programs like Fear-Free visits, daycare, lodging facilities, and grooming services.



Learn more at: https://tippvet.com/



ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF FELINE PRACTITIONERS:



The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) supports its members in improving the health and welfare of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. As a trusted leader in the veterinary community, the AAFP has a long-standing reputation and track record for facilitating high standards of practice and providing educational resources to veterinary teams, including guidelines for practice excellence and an annual conference.



Over the years, the AAFP has encouraged veterinary professionals to continuously reevaluate preconceived notions of practice strategies in an effort to advance the quality of feline medicine.



Launched in 2012, the Cat Friendly Practice® (CFP) program ( https://catvets.com/cfp/veterinary-professionals ) was created to improve the treatment, handling, and overall healthcare provided to cats.



Its purpose is to reduce the stress of the veterinary visit for cats, caregivers, and the veterinary team and provide veterinary practices with the tools and resources to elevate the standard of care provided to cats. With the belief that cat caregivers are instrumental to feline health and welfare, the AAFP launched catfriendly.com, a consumer-focused reliable educational resource powered by feline veterinarians branded Cat Friendly Homes.



This educational resource is tailored to the needs of cat caregivers who want to provide the very best care for their cat and is accompanied by a monthly newsletter, The Cat Column, as well as educational content on Facebook and Instagram.

Learn More: https://tippvet.com/

