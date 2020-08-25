NEWS: Blue Sage and FormFree Partner to Streamline Lending Process with AccountChek Automated Asset Verification Integration

ATHENS, Ga., Aug 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- FormFree(R) today announced the availability of its AccountChek(R) automated asset verification service within Blue Sage's cloud-based digital mortgage lending platform. The integration makes it possible for borrowers to verify assets with AccountChek through the Blue Sage Borrower Portal and for loan originators to order reports through the Blue Sage Loan Officer Portal and Retail LOS.



FormFree's AccountChek verification service makes it easy for consumers to demonstrate their ability to repay mortgage loans by electronically fetching bank statements and other asset documentation. Faster and more secure than exchanging paper documents, AccountChek's patented technology improves the borrower experience and reduces loan processing and underwriting times for lenders.



Blue Sage has made AccountChek available through its Borrower Portal, Loan Officer Portal and Retail LOS to enable automated asset verification at various stages in the lending process. Consumers can quickly verify assets as they apply for a loan using the Blue Sage Borrower Portal. Loan officers can email borrowers a link to verify their assets and submit report orders through the Blue Sage Loan Officer Portal and Retail LOS.



"AccountChek gives borrowers a secure and modern way to submit asset data to mortgage lenders," said FormFree CEO Brent Chandler. "We are proud to partner with Blue Sage to give the same secure and modern experience to loan officers initiating the asset verification process."



"Offering automated asset verification to consumers at the point of application expedites approval with little to no intervention from the LO, processor or underwriter," said COO of Blue Sage David Aach. "Combined with Blue Sage's bidirectional integrations with Fannie Mae Desktop Underwriter(R), Freddie Mac Loan Product Advisor(R) and automated underwriting systems (AUS), our platform is able to optimize the financial decisioning process for mortgage lenders."



About Blue Sage:



Blue Sage is an innovative, cloud-based digital lending platform for retail, wholesale and correspondent lenders that provides a superior lending experience for every borrower. The company's technology is 100% browser-based and provides end-to-end functionality for the entire lending and fulfillment process, regardless of channel. Blue Sage also includes an LO Mobile Office application and all products are delivered through a secure, fully managed dedicated cloud model. The company's technology was developed over the past four years by the founders of Palisades Technology Partners, developers of Impact, the first end-to-end web-based loan platform which was used by five of the 10 largest U.S. originators. Blue Sage Solutions is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://bluesageusa.com/.



About FormFree:



FormFree is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek and Passport are changing the credit decisioning landscape and encouraging lenders nationwide to incorporate a more holistic view of each borrower's financial DNA. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree's patented verification reports representing over a trillion dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, reduces origination timelines by up to 20 days and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey(tm).



For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/formfree-holdings-corporation/.



