NEWS: Kuni Foundation Awards $100,000 Housing Access Grant to Community Vision

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug 06, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Community Vision, a leader in advancing self-advocacy and person-focused housing for people who experience intellectual and developmental disabilities, received a $100,000 grant from the Kuni Foundation to enhance housing access efforts.



"Housing access is the basis of leading a self-determined life. When the individuals we work with have housing that meets their needs, the impacts reverberate to other aspects of their lives, and often the growth is nothing short of transformative. I am excited to see the advances we will make in equitable access to housing thanks to our partnership with the Kuni Foundation," says Allen Hines, Community Vision's Housing Access Director.



The region's lack of affordable housing impacts people who experience intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) especially hard, as this community is often left out of affordable housing policy discussions and planning. Yet the majority of individuals who experience I/DD are low income and increasingly face housing insecurity.



In addition to financial challenges, individuals who experience I/DD are continually isolated, due to decades of systemic barriers that prevent inclusion. Thirty years after the adoption of the Americans with Disability Act (ADA), people are still grouped together outside the classroom, in specialized housing, and in certain areas of the community. Individuals often face multiple barriers to accessing safe, stable, and affordable housing such as communication challenges, lack of understanding and outright discrimination. These factors, combined with a lack of navigation conspire to limit independent and person-focused housing options for individuals who experience I/DD.



"Our goal is to transform a lack of understanding and awareness regarding the housing needs of individuals who experience I/DD into enthusiasm and action for increased options and opportunities," said Greg Goodwin, Board Chair of the Kuni Foundation. "We're excited about this initiative and proud to support the inclusive efforts of Community Vision, who work to bring the words and intentions of the ADA to life."



In response to the housing crisis faced by people who experience I/DD, the Housing Access Program will focus on three main areas: the development of new units; housing support and navigation services; and advocacy efforts.



To advance the creation of affordable, accessible units, Community Vision will partner with local housing developers and Community Development Corporations (CDCs) to set aside units in new housing projects for people who experience I/DD and think creatively about other housing options, such as ADUs. The organization will also help families and individuals navigate the complexities of accessing affordable housing, in addition to providing the support and resources people need to be successful in maintaining housing. In collaboration with activists, providers and other stakeholders, Community Vision will advocate for system change at the local and state level, including state rental assistance funding, integrated and inclusive housing models, and the development of an accessible rental registry.



About Community Vision:



Since 1989, Community Vision has worked to ensure that people with disabilities can live, work and thrive in the communities of their choice. The organization provides supported living, employment services, housing resources, financial education, advocacy, and assistive technology. To learn more, visit https://cvision.org/



About the Kuni Foundation:



Based in Vancouver, Washington, the Kuni Foundation funds cancer research and supports programs and initiatives that enhance the lives of adults who experience intellectual and developmental disabilities. Learn more at https://www.kunifoundation.org/ or via Twitter at @KuniFoundation.



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0806s2p-kuni-fdn-colleen-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Colleen found housing that fits her needs and preferences thanks to the work of Community Vision. Thirty years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, housing remains a critical need for people who experience disability as affordable housing policies and projects often exclude this community.



Media Contact:

Angela Hult

Angela.hult@kunifoundation.org



News Source: Kuni Foundation

Related link: https://www.kunifoundation.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.