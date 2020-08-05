NEWS: Velocity Credit Union gives members free access to their FICO® Scores

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug 05, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Credit Union credit card holders can now access their FICO(R) Scores at no charge through monthly statements and online banking. FICO(R) Scores will be refreshed on a quarterly basis and checking them will not affect credit ratings.



FICO(R) Scores are widely used by lenders in evaluating risk when making credit-related decisions. Credit cards, auto loans and insurance, and mortgage rates can be affected by credit scores. Knowledge is power, and knowing this three-digit FICO(R) Score (and the key factors affecting it) can help consumers see how lenders view them.



Free access to FICO(R) Scores is easy, since they will appear on members' monthly statements. Or, cardholders can simply log into Online Banking at https://www.velocitycu.com/ (or through our free mobile app), select "Credit Card Services" from the "Services" category of the Home Page menu, and click the "FICO(R) SCORE" banner on the right side of the screen. Selecting a card number will reveal the score.



For more information, including specific factors that impact FICO(R) Scores and their relative importance, visit https://www.velocitycu.com/FICO.



FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the United States and other countries.



About Velocity Credit Union:



Velocity Credit Union is one of the largest Austin-area credit unions with branches located in Austin, Round Rock and Cedar Park. Chartered in 1947, the institution serves a five county area, with a broad and diverse community membership. The credit union employs more than 200 people, has assets of approximately $849 million and serves more than 84,000 members. To learn more about Velocity Credit Union's products and services, visit https://www.velocitycu.com/FICO.



