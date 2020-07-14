NEWS: Registration for the National 2020 Virtual Pitch Competition for Entrepreneurs is Now Open

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jul 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The National Entrepreneurs Association will host the 2020 Virtual Pitch Contest for Entrepreneurs Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. EDT on Zoom. The event was designed to give entrepreneurs and small business owners an opportunity to gain national exposure for their businesses as well as resources to help them grow.



10 finalists will be chosen from all applicants to pitch their business ideas to a national audience for three minutes on Zoom. A first place winner will be selected by a panel of judges and will receive a $1000 cash prize, a free Dell computer and a one-year membership to the National Entrepreneurs Association. A second place winner will be chosen by the audience and will receive a $500 cash prize, a Dell Computer and a one-year membership to the National Entrepreneurs Association. The event is open to the public and entry is free.



"At a time when people are feeling disconnected, this event is a great way for the business community to connect around a worthy cause and help entrepreneurs grow. The pitch contest will allow entrepreneurs to get some needed exposure for their businesses, obtain funds that they can use immediately and provide a brand new computer so that they can take advantage of the latest technology," said National Entrepreneurs Association President, Dr. ZaLonya Allen.



In addition, the winners will receive a free one-year membership to the National Entrepreneurs Association which includes virtual meetings and free coaching from experienced entrepreneurs.



For more information or to register visit http://www.nationalentrepreneurs.org/.



The event is sponsored by Dell Technologies, maker of laptops, workstations, monitors, servers, storage solutions and more. NEA is a 501(c)(3) member-based non-profit created to help entrepreneurs grow through networking events and training programs.



For additional comments or information please visit http://www.nationalentrepreneurs.org/ or contact NEA President, Dr. ZaLonya Allen at 248-416-7278.



National Entrepreneurs Association, 18444 W 10 Mile Rd Suite 103, Southfield, MI 48075



Related link: http://www.nationalentrepreneurs.org/

