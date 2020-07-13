NEWS: The Spiegel Center’s New Mural and Launch of Curbside Botox Provides Their Patients the Same Safe and Beautiful Results

NEWTON, Mass., Jul 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Spiegel Center plastic surgery office has created an outdoor waiting room as patients are asked to stay longer in their cars prior to doctor visits due to new COVID-19 regulations. An innovative plastic surgeon commissioned a talented local artist, Alicia Silvestri to create an original 100-square-foot mural to be painted in the parking lot for their patients.



With the mural in place, The Spiegel Center has taken this world-class, luxurious experience one step further with the start of curbside Botox injections, offering their patients the same safe and beautiful results while practicing social distancing



Dr. Jeffrey Spiegel explains, "We wanted our patients to continue to receive the luxury experience of the office while following the guidelines for social distancing. So, we decided to bring that beauty to the outdoors. We interviewed several artists who could bring our vision to life. We hope the mural will provide another beautiful backdrop that comes to represent being at The Spiegel Center."



Patients have often taken pictures of themselves in the purple examination chairs located at The Spiegel Center. Many people post these pictures on their social media to show they have made it to the practice, often from afar. Now, the experience of beauty and art begins before you leave your car.



The artist described her design process explaining, "The flowers add a 3-D effect that creates a perfect frame for picture taking. Each flower represents change and growth, including delphiniums, snapdragons, lilacs, daisies, and scarlet pimpernel".



The mural consists of The Spiegel Center's logo surrounded by a variety of beautiful natural elements and vibrant flowers. They felt it was crucial to include their logo as it represents many of the values of The Spiegel Center such as: their care for men and women, their help for those transitioning, and the people that look to The Spiegel Center as a global destination for aesthetics and surgery. Along with their logo, the mural includes birds, flowers, signs of spring, rebirth, and blooming, to represent the becoming your true self.



The Spiegel Center located on Boylston Street (Rt. 9) in Newton is comprised of an impressive team, including Dr. Jeffrey Spiegel who has been selected as one of the top five facial plastic surgeons on the East Coast and chosen as one of the 15 most influential plastic surgeons in the world. He is recognized by his peers as an expert in the most complex revision surgeries and has received almost every major award available to Facial Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Onir Spiegel is acknowledged as one of the country's Most Loved Injectors and specializes in facial aesthetics.



