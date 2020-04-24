NEWS: What are the top features of Wondershare Video Repair?

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Apr 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Videos usually serve as a means for people to conserve memories that they count as precious to them, says Wondershare. Anyone could decide to record the video of a childbirth, birthday, graduation or just about any special event. Our videos are pretty important.



Due to this, it is painful when someone loses a video that is filled with memories. There are a variety of ways and reasons why a video can be lost from a device. It could be through personal error, device malfunctions or the video becomes a corrupted file. Regardless of how we lose our videos, there's always the urge to try and get them back.



When a video gets missing from a personal device, most people usually scamper online to look for different means to help them recover what has been lost. There are a lot of options to choose from online but which of them actually works to do what you want from them. It's too often that popular software online is incompatible with all video types or can't function properly on all devices. This usually left a void for most users to fill and the search for quality continues.



The Wondershare Video Repair is the answer to all your demands. In terms of effectiveness, Wondershare Video Repair ranks high when compared with other video recovery tools. This repair tool is designed to work with a variety of video formats and be compatible with numerous devices. It's the answer to what many users are looking for.



A Wondershare Video Repair is a tool used in video recovery Windows & Mac. This tool is a powerful one used by over 5 million users around the world and in over 160 countries. It was designed by recovery experts who have an extended record till 2003. Due to this, users can trust the quality of what they are being offered and recover all their favorite videos. It can be used to repair all types of corrupt or nonfunctional videos. This video repair tool has been touted as the best around the world because it is capable of fixing videos of a variety of formats including MOV, MP4, M4V, M2TS, MKV, MTS, 3GP, AVI and FLV. It doesn't matter if the video got corrupted during shooting, recording, transferring, editing, converting or processing; Wondershare can help you restore its contents. The versatility of the video repair tool is exactly what makes it so good. It can be used with a variety of devices and requires only a simple process to get it done.



The greatest thing about this tool is any video can be repaired in 3 simple steps;



Select - Choose the corrupt video(s) which you'll like to recover with the tool. Users may decide to choose one or more videos for recovery. There's no limit to the number of videos that can be chosen here.



Repair - Let the video repair tool do its work and repair the video(s) which you have selected. It can repair videos up to seven different formats.



Export - Preview the content of the repaired video and save it to the desired location. This feature can be useful to help confirm the contents of the video before saving it.



Learn more at: https://recoverit.wondershare.com/video-repair-tool.html



What are the features of the Wondershare Video Repair?



The Wondershare Video Repair tool is designed to have the following features;



* Capable of repairing corrupt videos on Windows such as MOV, MP4, M4V, 3G2, 3GP, WMV, ASF and FLV files.

* Capable of repairing corrupt videos on a Mac PC such as MP4, MOV, M4V, AVI and FLV files.

* Capable of repairing videos from any popular storage device such as cameras, GoPro, DJI Drones.

* Users enjoy a free preview of the file being recovered before it is saved permanently in the desired location.

* Can work on videos of any size or any number of videos i.e. no limitations by size or number.

* Capable of repairing Standard Definition, full HD and 4k resolution files.

* Can handle videos corrupted due to errors related to camera, errors when handling videos and other corruption cases.





What users are saying?



There are millions of people in different corners of the world who have used Wondershare to recover their favorite videos. Everyone usually has different reasons for using Wthe ondershare video repair tool but the end results are usually the same - quality video recovery. There are a variety of positive reviews on the use of the app and it seems like people can't just enough of it. The video repair tool truly offers quality. Let's take a look at reviews from other users.



Jack St. Pierre



Super easy to get all of my files back. Also really fast. I tried another program and it took three hours and had zero image previews. This made it so I could see what I wanted to recover and get my images back quickly and easily. definitely recommend!



Robert Farah



I had two HDD in RAW format and after I purchased the software it was easy to install as well as easy to recover all of my lost data. Great product and highly recommended to anyone who lost their data.



Akmam Nm



I was really worried about my files because I took a lot of effort to shoot those videos and while I was moving the files after moving them it just got deleted from my drive and I felt heartbroken with the help of recovery, I got all my files back a real lifesaver.



Chile



Literally saved 3years of work. My son accidentally deleted all my files on USB. Thank God I was able to recover most of it. The drawback, however, is that I had to rebuild the file tree hierarchy that was originally on the USB.



How to get it?



The Wondershare Video Repair tool is available for download online. For Mac users, it's available at $39.95 per month, $49.95 per year and $79.99 for r lifetime. For Windows users, it's available at $29.95 per month, $39.95 per year and $69.99 for lifetime.



Learn more at: https://recoverit.wondershare.com/video-repair-tool.html



News Source: Wondershare Inc.

Related link: https://www.wondershare.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.