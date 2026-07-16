News: Marion’s Own Dr. Hatchett Co-Hosts ‘Home and Lifestyle TV Show – Heartland Edition’ with former Real Housewives Cast Member Tiffany Hendra | CitizenWire

New tv show episode focusing on modern wellness, hormone optimization for men and women, and men's health set to air across Midwest ABC markets on July 26th

MARION, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- Home and Lifestyle TV is thrilled to announce its tv show expansion from various television markets like Texas and Florida into the Heartland USA market. The show brings premier lifestyle and wellness content to viewers from Marion, Illinois to the greater St. Louis area. The show is airing a highly anticipated premier episode co-hosted by Marion's own renowned medical expert and Harvard-trained, Dr. Hatchett, owner of the Hatchett Rejuvenation and Urology Institute, alongside television host and former Real Housewives of Dallas member, Tiffany Hendra.



The upcoming Heartland episode centers on empowering viewers to live happier, healthier with more vibrant lives by utilizing modern medical advancements. Dr. Hatchett joins Hendra to demystify highly sought-after treatments, including Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) for both men and women, as well as cutting-edge, personalized medical weight loss options.



This episode also tackles critical aspects of men's health that are often left out of the daily conversation. Dr. Hatchett sheds light on Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)-a remarkably common condition affecting men aged 50 and older that causes frequent daytime and nighttime urination-offering actionable insights and modern solutions to restore quality of life.



"Beyond the excitement of highlighting what men and women need to know about choosing to live better - it is an honor to help a doctor that cares so much for his community by helping the men and women in the area by supporting the local first responders and people in need," said show host Tiffany Hendra.



Beyond his clinical expertise given on this show, Dr. Hatchett's deep-rooted dedication to the Heartland community highlights Hatchett Rejuvenations's mission to give back to men and women in the region.



Broadcast & Tune-In Details



* Air Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026



* Time: 10:30 AM



* Network: ABC (Midwest TV Markets - please check local listings for exact channel allocation)



* Online Streaming: Viewers outside the broadcast area or those looking to watch on-demand can stream the full episode directly at www.HomeandLifestyletv.com.



PREVIEW VIDEO CLIPS



YouTube Clip: Preview from Segment about "Why Our Hormones Can Decrease Over Time."

https://youtu.be/GhuyRLDhrAU



Youtube Clip: Home and Lifestyle TV Show Introduction

https://youtu.be/vA8vaulVwWU



About Hatchett Rejuvenation and Urology Institute



Located in Marion, Illinois, Hatchett Rejuvenation and Urology Institute is a premier medical facility dedicated to providing advanced urological care, comprehensive men's health solutions, BHRT, and modern weight management programs. Under the leadership of Dr. Hatchett, the institute combines cutting-edge medical technology with a patient-first approach to help individuals achieve optimal health, vitality, and confidence.



About Home and Lifestyle TV



Home and Lifestyle TV is a premier lifestyle tv and online program showcasing the best in better living, wellness & beauty, food and restaurants, home design, travel and local business features. Now expanding into Heartland USA, the show connects viewers with top-tier experts and inspiring stories that elevate daily living.



Businesses interested in being featured on Home and Lifestyle TV may inquire at the media contact info below.



Home and Lifestyle TV WEBSITE: www.HomeandLifestyleTV.com



Hatchett Rejuvenation WEBSITE:

https://www.hatchettrejuvenation.com/



Urology Institute WEBSITE: https://www.urologyinstitutes.com/



SOCIAL ACCOUNTS:

Hatchett Rejuvenation Facebook @hatchettrejuvenation

Home and Lifestyle TV Facebook @homeandlifestyletv



Learn More: https://www.HomeandLifestyleTV.com

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