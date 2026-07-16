News: New Memoir ‘Me, Mom & the Monster’ Shines Light on Huntington’s Disease | CitizenWire

SOUTH SURREY, British Columbia /CitizenWire/ -- Author Corinne Brown releases her deeply personal memoir, "Me, Mom & the Monster: Our Dance Through Huntington's Disease," a powerful and intimate account of one family's experience living with a devastating genetic illness. ISBN: 978-1834383958, released June 2, 2026 by Tellwell Publishing.



Huntington's disease (HD) is a rare, inherited neurodegenerative disorder that affects movement, cognition, and mental health. The book is dedicated to increasing understanding, reducing stigma, and supporting individuals and families impacted by the condition, while sharing her and her mother's story.



In "Me, Mom & the Monster," Brown recounts the moment her mother, Mae, received life-altering news: she had inherited the gene for Huntington's disease. What follows is a candid and emotionally resonant narrative told through alternating voices of mother and daughter, offering readers an unfiltered look at the physical, emotional, and generational impact of the disease.



Blending memoir with raw storytelling, the book explores not only the progression of HD, but also the enduring strength of family, identity, and love in the face of uncertainty. From Mae's life as a farming wife, businesswoman, and mother, to Corinne's own journey alongside her, the story reveals the profound realities behind a diagnosis that affects entire families-not just individuals.



"This book offers a humbling opportunity for us to consider the impact of illness as an extension of the human condition," says Dr. John Diggle, Clinical Assistant Professor of Neuroscience at the University of British Columbia. "It provides keen insight into not only our individual patients' struggles, but how the impact of illness can span generations, and the power of family in the provision of care."



The memoir has also received early critical acclaim. In a five-star review, Reader Views described "Me, Mom & the Monster" as "a memoir of supreme courage, extraordinary devotion, and overwhelming love," praising Brown's candid portrayal of one family's experience with Huntington's disease.



Brown, a graduate of Memorial University of Newfoundland and Mount Royal University's journalism program in Calgary, Alberta, brings a lifelong passion for storytelling to her debut book. Now based in South Surrey, British Columbia, she draws on her personal experience and narrative skill to shed light on a condition that remains widely misunderstood.



As awareness efforts continue worldwide, "Me, Mom & the Monster" arrives as both a contribution and a compassionate call to better understand Huntington's disease and those it affects.



"Me, Mom & the Monster: Our Dance Through Huntington's Disease" is available now.



About the Author



Corinne Brown is a Canadian author based in South Surrey, British Columbia. Originally from Newfoundland & Labrador, she holds a Bachelor of Arts from Memorial University and a journalism diploma from Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta. A lifelong storyteller, "Me, Mom & the Monster" is her first published work.



BOOK DETAILS



Title: Me, Mom & the Monster: Our Dance Through Huntington's Disease



Author: Corinne Brown



Website: https://corinnebrown.ca/



Genre: Memoir



Release Date: June 2, 2026



Paperback ISBN: 978-1834383958



Purchase Link: https://amazon.com/dp/1834383951



Learn More: https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.