News: IRS FIRE Retirement Leaves 2027 Correction Questions Open as Filers Prepare for IRIS-Only Season, says BoomTax | CitizenWire

Free six-page checklist helps filers prepare for FIRE retirement and unresolved 2027 correction workflow changes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- BoomTax reports that, as the IRS targets retirement of the Filing Information Returns Electronically (FIRE) system at the end of 2026 and continues developing a process for corrections to original FIRE submissions, payroll, accounting, and enterprise filing teams face an unresolved 2027 transition question.



IRS guidance says tax year 2026 / filing season 2027 is the targeted date for FIRE retirement and that the Information Returns Intake System (IRIS) will be the only intake system for information returns currently received through FIRE. In its March 11, 2026 IRIS Working Group update, the IRS said it was still working on a process for filing corrections through IRIS for original files submitted through FIRE and would provide additional information in future publications and updates.



That unresolved correction path matters for filers preparing to transition 1099, 1098, W-2G, 5498, and related information returns away from FIRE while preserving support for prior-year filings and compliance workflows.



In response, BoomTax today published a free IRS FIRE End-of-Life Readiness Checklist for tax year 2026 (filing season 2027). The six-page guide is designed to help enterprise tax, payroll, and accounting teams confirm filing scope, start IRIS TCC planning and sandbox testing, evaluate vendor readiness, and prepare for the workflow changes that will follow the FIRE shutdown.



"Most teams understand that FIRE is going away. The harder operational question is what happens in 2027 when a prior FIRE-filed return needs to be corrected," said Ken Ham, Founder of BoomTax. "That uncertainty affects filing process, vendor selection, internal controls, and how much transition work needs to happen before peak season."



BoomTax supports FIRE filing through tax year 2025 and IRIS filing for tax year 2026 onward. Clients may keep existing FIRE-format files; BoomTax converts them to IRIS XML automatically.



The full checklist is available as a downloadable PDF and web guide: https://boomtax.com/tax-forms/irs-fire-end-of-life-checklist?s=s2p-fire-iris-2027



ABOUT BOOMTAX:



BoomTax is an IRS-authorized e-file provider for information returns, ACA forms, and W-2s, headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas. The platform supports 1099 series, W-2, W-2G, 1094/1095-B, 1094/1095-C, and related forms for businesses, CPAs, payroll providers, and enterprise filers.



Learn More: https://www.boomtax.com/

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