News: ColoCrossing Expands Global Reach with New Los Angeles Datacenter | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- ColoCrossing, a HostPapa Inc. company and global leader in enterprise-grade hosting solutions, proudly announces the grand opening of their new Los Angeles datacenter at 1200 W 7th St., Los Angeles, CA 90017. This expansion marks a significant milestone for ColoCrossing, reinforcing their position as a leader in colocation and dedicated server solutions in one of the nation's most vital technology hubs.



The new facility, equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, is designed to meet the demanding needs of modern businesses. With high-density power configurations, robust cooling systems, and advanced security features, this location ensures maximum reliability and uptime for its clients.



"The launch of our new datacenter is a milestone for ColoCrossing and our clients," said Jon Biloh, General Manager at ColoCrossing. "With this facility, we're not only enhancing our presence on the West Coast but also providing a state-of-the-art environment for businesses that require powerful and reliable hosting solutions. This expansion underscores our commitment to empowering our clients with the infrastructure they need to grow."



STRATEGIC LOCATION FOR OPTIMAL CONNECTIVITY



Located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, this new location offers businesses close proximity to major fiber routes and key interconnection points, such as One Wilshire. This strategic positioning ensures high-speed, low-latency connections, enabling seamless access to global markets.



"We understand that location is crucial when choosing a datacenter," Jon added. "Our position in Los Angeles gives our clients a competitive edge with seamless, low-latency access to key markets both locally and globally."



As one of the country's leading IT infrastructure hubs, Los Angeles attracts businesses of all sizes, and the facility is designed to accommodate diverse hosting needs, from colocation to advanced cloud solutions.



SCALABLE SOLUTIONS FOR MODERN BUSINESSES



ColoCrossing's LA datacenter supports a wide range of power configurations, from 4KW to 100KW+, making it suitable for businesses with varying infrastructure demands. Key offerings include:



* Colocation Services: Ideal for businesses looking for secure, high-performance environments to house their hardware.



* Virtual Private Servers (VPS): Scalable and high-performing, VPS solutions provide on-demand flexibility.



* Bare Metal Cloud Solutions: Combines dedicated server resources with virtualization for cost-efficiency and optimized performance.



* Dedicated Servers: Designed for mission-critical applications, offering unparalleled performance and control.



* AI and GPU Compute-Ready Infrastructure: High-density solutions with robust power and cooling capabilities, optimized for demanding AI, machine learning, and GPU-intensive workloads.



ColoCrossing's Los Angeles datacenter is equipped to support businesses as they grow, delivering the performance and reliability needed to succeed in a competitive market.



FOCUS ON SECURITY AND RELIABILITY



With security as a top priority, the facility employs multi-layered security measures, including:



* 24/7/365 On-Site Security



* Advanced Surveillance Systems



* Access Control Systems



These measures ensure the safety of critical assets and infrastructure. In addition, the facility features N+1 redundancy for key systems, including UPS units, cooling systems, and generators. This guarantees continuous operation even in the event of component failure, ensuring uninterrupted service for clients.



ENHANCED CONNECTIVITY OPTIONS



Los Angeles offers a diverse range of connectivity options, supported by multiple fiber providers, including Zayo, Arelion, and Cogent. This flexibility allows clients to choose the best connectivity solutions for their specific business needs.



COMMITMENT TO GROWTH AND CLIENT SUCCESS



The launch of ColoCrossing's new location reflects their commitment to delivering high-performance hosting solutions in strategic global locations. With the addition of Los Angeles, ColoCrossing now operates 10 datacenters worldwide, each designed to uphold the company's reputation for reliability, innovation, and personalized client support.



"The opening of LA is more than just a new facility-it's a testament to our growth and our ability to adapt to the changing needs of the industry," said Jon. "As we continue to expand, our focus remains on providing exceptional service, cutting-edge technology, and the infrastructure businesses need to grow."



TAILORED SOLUTIONS IN LA



ColoCrossing offers flexible services tailored to fit any operational needs, goals, or budget. From selecting the right hardware configurations to ensuring top-tier connectivity, ColoCrossing works closely with businesses to design customized solutions that align with their growth strategies.



ABOUT COLOCROSSING:



A HostPapa Inc. company, ColoCrossing is a trusted provider of dedicated servers, colocation, and cloud hosting solutions. With a network of 10 global datacenters and a commitment to a 100% uptime SLA, ColoCrossing delivers enterprise-grade infrastructure that enables businesses to thrive in the digital age. Trusted by thousands of businesses worldwide, ColoCrossing is renowned for their customer-centric approach and cutting-edge solutions.



LEARN MORE:



For more information about ColoCrossing's LA datacenter, visit: https://www.colocrossing.com/datacenter/los-angeles-ca/



Contact ColoCrossing at sales@colocrossing.com



MULTIMEDIA:



Video (YouTube): https://youtu.be/m3vtCgM2nnM?si=xojSx5W0Pwz4h59_



Learn More: https://www.colocrossing.com/

