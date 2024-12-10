News: Scientology Network Puts Fight for Human Rights on the World Stage | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network will commemorate Human Rights Day, December 10, with a special marathon television event. Featuring the work of United for Human Rights, the day's programming will showcase the movement's global efforts in raising awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and protecting the rights of individuals.



In 2023, the UN recorded over 33,000 civilian deaths from armed conflicts, a 72 percent increase over 2022. And the challenges of protecting human rights in 2024 only continue to rise as civil liberties declined globally for the 18th consecutive year. It's clear that the need to protect human rights is more urgent than ever.



The Human Rights Day Marathon will inform viewers of the history of human rights, as well as the present-day campaigns being waged around the world by United for Human Rights. The organization provides materials to educators and government institutions; works with human rights activists in the distribution of these materials; organizes marches and petition drives; and partners with like-minded organizations to raise awareness on the importance of protecting human rights. In total, nearly 200 nations have been reached with the United for Human Rights campaign.



The Human Rights Day Marathon will feature:



* The Story of Human Rights, a striking short film that simply and concisely defines human rights, one of the world's most misunderstood subjects;



* Voices for Humanity, the only ongoing television series dedicated to those working to bring human rights to their countries and handle other major social ills;



* PSAs to raise awareness of human rights;



* Liyana, an award-winning film blending documentary footage and stunning 3D animation inspired by real-life struggles of African orphans; and



* Finding Home, a compelling and award-winning documentary of three young Cambodian girls as they seek to reclaim their lives after falling victim to sex trafficking.



The Human Rights Day Marathon starts December 10 at 8 a.m. ET. See the full schedule at scientology.tv/schedule.



Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, Chairman of the Board Religious Technology Center and ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientology.tv



https://www.freedommag.org/exposes/human-rights/



PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-1210-s2p-COS-humanrightsmarathon-300dpi.jpg



PHOTO CAPTION: Tune in to the all-day marathon on Scientology Network December 10th and join the movement by sharing your support for human rights.



TAGS: #UniversalDeclarationOfHumanRights #HumanRightsMarathon #ScientologyNetwork



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.