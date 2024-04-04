News: Leap Hockey Partners with Skyhawks & Stack Sports to Accelerate Youth Field Hockey Development | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Leap Hockey, a pioneering online platform dedicated to advancing youth field hockey skills, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Skyhawks & Stack Sports, a leading provider of sports camps and youth programming across the USA. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in empowering young players to excel in the sport of field hockey.



As part of this partnership, Leap Hockey will leverage its expertise in elite-level training to provide instructional content tailored specifically for young athletes participating in Skyhawks & Stack Sports camps. Through comprehensive training modules and engaging resources, Leap Hockey aims to equip players with the essential skills and knowledge needed to kick-start their field hockey journey with confidence and proficiency.



"We are delighted to join forces with Skyhawks and Stack Sports to inspire and support the next generation of field hockey enthusiasts," said Ross Gilham-Jones, Founder of Leap Hockey. "Our shared commitment to excellence and player development will undoubtedly create exciting opportunities for young athletes to thrive in the sport."



With a focus on accessibility and inclusivity, Leap Hockey's instructional content will cater to players of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced competitors. By offering expert guidance and fostering a supportive learning environment, Leap Hockey and Skyhawks & Stack Sports aim to cultivate a love for the game while nurturing talent and fostering personal growth among young athletes.



"We are excited to partner with Leap Hockey to enhance our field hockey programming and provide our campers with access to top-tier training resources," said Jason Frazier, General Manager of Skyhawks. "This collaboration underscores our dedication to delivering high-quality sports experiences that empower youth to pursue their passions and reach their full potential."



For more information about Leap Hockey, visit: https://www.leaphockey.com/.



For more information about Skyhawks powered by Stack Sports, visit https://www.skyhawks.com/.



About Leap Hockey:



Leap Hockey is a leading online platform dedicated to empowering youth field hockey players to reach their full potential. With a team of world-class instructors and personalized training programs, Leap Hockey provides aspiring athletes with the tools and resources needed to excel in the sport.



About Skyhawks:



Founded in Spokane, Washington in 1979, Skyhawks has established itself as one of the largest youth sport program providers in North America. Skyhawks provides a wide variety of fun, safe and positive programs that emphasize critical lessons by "teaching life skills through sports". Programs range from week-long summer camps to after-school programs, clinics, and leagues for children aged 18mths to 14 in a variety of sports.



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.



Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

