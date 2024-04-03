News: Scientology Empowerment Seminar Ignites Passion in the Hearts of South African Educators | CitizenWire

More than 100 teachers take part in a Volunteer Ministers Empowerment Seminar to remarkable results

MIDRAND, South Africa /CitizenWire/ -- In South Africa, a country where effective education is key to reversing centuries of neglect and oppression, Scientology Volunteer Ministers Educator Empowerment Seminars aim to create significant change.



"I had actually given up as a teacher and found no joy in my profession anymore," admitted an educator who attended a recent Volunteer Ministers Empowerment Seminar at Castle Kyalami in Midrand, South Africa. "I am conscious enough to admit that I was just teaching for the sake of teaching and that I was actually not helping anyone. After seeing the Tools for Life, I have rekindled my purpose as a teacher and I now know what I need to do. You have no idea how much you have done for me."



In November 2023, a Harvard University report, "Growth Through Inclusion in South Africa," highlighted the country's struggle to match the optimism of its post-apartheid era with results. "Income per capita has been falling for over a decade," it states. "Unemployment at over 33 percent is the world's highest, and youth unemployment exceeds 60 percent. Poverty has risen to 55.5 percent based on the national poverty line."



Whatever other factors contribute to these stark findings, effective education is vital to reversing these conditions and fostering personal and social change. That is what makes these Volunteer Ministers Empowerment Seminars so important.



"This is the most comprehensive set of life skills I have ever come across," said one of the educators on completing the seminar. "This will be incredibly beneficial to the education sector. I am so glad I came here."



"I have spent years studying how to be a better educator for my students," said an attendee who is pursuing a master's degree in education. "Everything I ever needed is in the Tools for Life."



"This is the best workshop I have ever attended period," said another.



Castle Kyalami was dedicated on New Year's Day 2019 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. Just over a year later, with the pandemic, the castle became the center of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers movement and their crusade to ensure the safety and security of the people of South Africa.



South Africa's Scientology Volunteer Ministers contributed millions of volunteer hours on the front lines throughout the pandemic, working with authorities to curb the spread of the virus.



Since then, the nation's Volunteer Ministers have focused on outreach in every sector of society. They share the technology developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard for the Volunteer Ministers Program, as contained in the Scientology Tools for Life. More than 26,000 new Volunteer Ministers have completed these 19 courses in South Africa and are using what they have learned to better the lives of friends, families, associates and communities.



It is the educator who empowers future generations, so these Educator Empowerment Seminars stand to create a ripple effect of personal and social betterment that can impact every level of society. In so doing, they will help achieve the vision of L. Ron Hubbard for the future of this country. He believed: "From Southern Africa will spring the next great civilization on this planet."



For the full impact of South Africa's Scientology Volunteer Ministers, watch the new feature-length documentary Operation: Do Something About It. Produced by Scientology Media Productions, the film is available on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse, and streams at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps, and via the Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV platforms.



Since launching with an introduction by Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Scientology Network launches its new season Monday, April 15.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/



https://www.castlekyalami.org.za/



MULTIMEDIA



https://www.youtube.com/@vmafrica



VIDEO:



https://www.scientology.tv/documentaries/operation-do-something-about-it.html



https://www.scientology.tv/new-season-2024/



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.