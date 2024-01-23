News: 10th Annual Cursive is Cool Contest Launches for Students in North America | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The American Handwriting Analysis Foundation announced that their annual "Cursive is Cool"® contest is now open to North American students from Kindergarten to Grade 6. The contest dates are January 23 through April 15, 2024.



Students are encouraged to enter early. Prizes will be awarded for First Place, Second Place, and Third Place based on legibility and neatness. One of each prize per grade will be awarded. There will also be a prize awarded for each grade for the most Creative Content and a random drawing will be held at the conclusion of the contest, so every entry has the chance to win a prize!



"We are helping young writers find their voices. Every entry has an equal chance to win. Our judges are excited and look forward to reading the kids' points of view. The entries are enlightening and often entertaining," remarked Lauren Mooney Bear CG, Campaign for Cursive Chair and President of the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation.



The annual cursive contest has many supporters. The North American contest supporters continue to grow, with Holistic Health Counseling Center, Blind Pig Press, Amsterdam Printing, CursiveLogic, Sheila Lowe Author, Dixon Ticonderoga, Fahrney's Pens, Itoya, Louise Borden Author, Caran D'ache, Gary's RV Repair in AZ, Christy Zwenger Author, New American Cursive, J6R6, Mirthos Paper, PEN World, Profolio, Sakura, and Writing Academy. People and businesses from the four corners of North America are enthusiastic about supporting the Cursive Is Cool contest.



"Write don't type! Cursive is creative and it's fun to try different kinds of pens to write with," says Dr. Marion Rollings, Vice-President of the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation.



For more information, contact Lauren Mooney Bear: CursiveIsCool@gmail.com.



Learn more: https://ahafhandwriting.org/AHAF_s_Campaign_for_Cursive



"You don't have to be the best writer this year



To win a prize that will bring you cheer.



Entering is the main thing to do



To win a prize to be sent to you!"



About the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation:



The Foundation is a 501-(c)6 non-profit organization, chartered and incorporated in California, and are the sponsors of Campaign for Cursive®, and will graciously accept donations.



Visit https://www.ahafhandwriting.org/.



