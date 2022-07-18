News: Stack Sports makes official management easy with Stack Officials | CitizenWire

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Stack Officials, a new officials assigning software by Stack Sports, is a key component of the company's mission to grow participation and transform the sports experience. The new platform is an all-in-one solution with everything needed to schedule, manage and pay officials - all in one place. Quite simply, it's officials management made easy.



Stack Officials' mobile user interface makes it easy for officials to access profiles, manage assignments, submit game reports, and track payments - whether at home or on the go. The assignor's dashboard has upcoming games and assignments broken down by status. All of which are searchable by custom dates. This intuitive software design allows assignors to work efficiently on immediate tasks at hand while Stack Sport's single-sign-on ensures moving between tools in the ecosystem is simple.



Stack Officials also includes convenient electronic payment of officials, assignors, and assessors as well as built-in 1099 support. The depth of features combined with the multi-sport flexibility sets this product apart from other assigning software. In addition to its sports breath, it also provides great sport-specific depth through features like the U.S. Soccer Learning Center integration, which includes real-time license status, year, and level.



"We're super excited about Stack Officials," says Adam Abney, GM of Sports Connect at Stack Sports. "We're confident it will make assigning easier, more streamlined, and will save referees time, too. That's something everyone can use."



Organizations that use Stack Sports' Sports Connect scheduler can sync game schedules into Stack Officials for seamless, automatic updates. Or, they can import schedules from another source so games and officials' schedules can be completely connected.



"We're all about taking the sports experience to the next level," said Brandon Shangraw, VP of Marketing and Innovation at Stack Sports. "Stack Officials does just that as it serves both a market need and unlocks time-saving benefits for our partners."



Stack Officials is Sports Made Easy. For more information on Stack Officials or Sports Connect, please visit https://stackofficials.com/ or https://sportsconnect.com/.



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathway and Elite Player Development.



