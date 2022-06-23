News: Mazza Recycling Hosts First Annual Truck Pull with Move For Hunger, Providing 50,000 Meals to Those in Need | CitizenWire

NEPTUNE CITY, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- Mazza Recycling, an award-winning, family-owned and operated company specializing in waste & recycling services, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, teamed up to host their first annual truck pull on June 4, 2022 to raise awareness of hunger and how it impacts New Jersey's communities.



The family-friendly event was held at the Mazza Recycling Center in Tinton Falls where the public could partake in a day full of food, rides, vendors, and the opportunity to pull a moving truck in the fastest time at Mazza's facility. The event helped raise over $20,000 to fight hunger in New Jersey and nationwide which will provide more than 50,000 meals to those in need.



"All of our lines of business, and everything that we do at Mazza Recycling is based on cultivating a sustainable future for the next generation," said Jimmy Mazza, President & CEO, Mazza Recycling. "We are proud to partner with Move for Hunger and raise money for the cause of keeping unused food out of the landfill."



When participating in the signature event, the Truck Pull, teams of about 10 people pull a rope attached to a moving truck 100 feet across the finish line. First place was awarded to Mazza Muscle with a time of 18.36 seconds. Following in a close second was Party Perfect at 18.60 seconds and third place went to El Jefe Team (Mazza) at 18.70 seconds.



"This was one of the tightest Truck Pull competitions we have ever hosted," said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. "Congrats to our winners from Mazza, but more importantly a thank you to Mazza for being our hosts as well. It was such a great day filled with rides, laughter, and fun."



Lowy continued, "In New Jersey, over 700,000 people and 1 in 10 children don't know where their next meal is coming from. We are very appreciative of the support from an amazing partner in our local community. We had such an amazing time helping host the event and raising awareness."



Sponsors of the event included: Global Komatsu as the Glove Sponsor, Waste Management for sponsoring the games, Connor, Strong, & Buckelew for sponsoring the Ice Cream Truck, and Big G Movers who provided the truck to pull, Van Dyk, Withum, Campbell Petrie, Littler, Comerica Bank, and Norris McLaughlin.



About Move For Hunger:



Move For Hunger, a 501(c)(3), is working to end hunger and food waste in America. 42 million Americans struggle with hunger while 35% of the food produced in this country goes to waste. By mobilizing moving companies, multifamily apartment communities, corporations, and volunteers, Move For Hunger has delivered nearly 28 million pounds of food to food banks - providing 23 million meals for those in need.



Get your company involved by registering to hold a food drive, fundraiser, or team building opportunity. Visit Move For Hunger to learn more about their work at www.moveforhunger.org



About Mazza Recycling Center:



Mazza Recycling is a family-owned and operated company specializing in waste & recycling services in New Jersey. Mazza brings over 200 years of combined managerial experience in the waste management industry, and constantly strives to maintain the highest quality services, keep up with the latest industry trends and regulations, and improve the environment in the community. Mazza assures its customers cost-effective solutions that are environmentally friendly, safe, and hassle-free. Our client-centric mentality has helped establish Mazza Recycling as one of top waste and recycling company in New Jersey.



Mazza Recycling Services has several related entities, which include Mazza Scrap Recycling (MSR) and Mazza Mulch. MSR operates a scrap metal recycling yard in Neptune, New Jersey. Mazza Mulch, Inc. operates a NJDEP permitted Class B facility which manufactures high quality landscape products which include mulch, compost and topsoil through the recycling of natural and organic products, such as tree parts and brush.



Learn More: https://moveforhunger.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.