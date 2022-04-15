News: 9th Annual USA Cursive is Cool® Contest is Still Accepting Entries | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- We are excited to announce that the USA Cursive is Cool® contest deadline has been extended until April 22, 2022. The contest is going on as usual this year after encouragement from teachers, parents, and students, announced the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation today, and the entries can now be submitted until April 22 to allow more students to participate.



Students still have time to enter! Prizes will be awarded for First, Second, and Third Place, and a prize for the most Creative content. The entries will be reviewed for legibility and neatness. One of each prize per grades 1 through 8 will be awarded.



"Every year our judges look forward to reading entries because kids' points of view are not only entertaining but also often enlightening," remarked Lauren Mooney Bear, Campaign for Cursive Chair.



The annual cursive contest has many supporters. For the USA contest, supporters continue to grow, with Amsterdam Printing, Cursive Logic, J6R6 and Mirthos papers being among the new sponsors. Fahrney's Pens, Itoya, Monkey Magnets, Caran D'ache, New American Cursive, PEN World, Sakura and Writing Academy. New this year are author Christy Zwenger and The City of Oroville, Washington Chamber of Commerce. People and businesses from the four corners, North, South, East and West of the US are enthusiastic about supporting the Cursive Is Cool contest.



According to Sheila Lowe, President of the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation, "The good news from an informal survey indicates that more than half the states require at least some cursive writing training in public schools. Legislation is pending in six more. Only ten states have zero requirement to teach their students to write."



USA contest deadline is extended until April 22, 2022.



For more information, contact Lauren Mooney Bear: CursiveIsCool@gmail.com.



Learn more: http://www.cursiveiscool.com/



"You don't have to be the best writer this year



To win a prize that will bring you cheer.



Entering is the main thing to do



To win a prize to be sent to you!"



About the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation:



The Foundation is a 501-(c)6 non-profit organization, chartered and incorporated in California, and are the sponsors of Campaign for Cursive®, and will graciously accept donations.



Visit http://www.ahafhandwriting.org/.



Learn More: https://www.ahafhandwriting.org/

