News: Ari Goldman of Choice Fine Art Opens Brentwood’s Only Fine Art Gallery with Choice Contemporary | CitizenWire

Brentwood's only fine art gallery opens featuring West Coast Graffiti Artist, RISK

BRENTWOOD, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Choice Fine Art announces the grand opening of their first gallery Choice Contemporary on April 9, 2022 in Brentwood, California. This gallery marks a new development for the Choice Fine Art brand as an authority in specialized collections of contemporary art. Choice Contemporary merges the excitement of pop culture into the beauty and sophistication of fine art. The gallery will open with a solo exhibit by prolific graffiti artist, Risk Rock in a colorful, display of new and vintage art.



Ari Goldman is one of the longest-operating and most reputable vintage animation art dealers in the world and the holder of one of the largest animation archives in the world including licensing for Marvel, DC, and Disney. The space will be dedicated to contemporary art and exhibits that will showcase the fine art Goldman built the company from, including pieces from Choice Fine Art.



"In the last couple of years, we've embarked on some ambitious projects that we're extremely optimistic about, like the Choice Contemporary Gallery," says Ari Goldman, Founder of Choice Fine Art, "and are managing to do so due to an amazing pivot to digital sales, necessitated by the tragedy of COVID-19. Choice Fine Art, through both Choice Collectibles and Choice Contemporary, takes the beauty and refinement of art and makes it welcoming and accessible to everyone."



Choice Contemporary



11704 Barrington Ct.



Brentwood, CA 90049



Grand opening April 9, 2022 | 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.



To learn more about the grand opening of Choice Contemporary, visit: https://omniform1.com/signup/v1/622fdc77312bf97f4d39931e_622fdcdf6a872d4f91143064.html



About Choice Fine Art:



The leader in pop-culture art for 30 years, Choice Fine Art takes the beauty and refinement of art and makes it welcoming and accessible. Through the fun and excitement of elevating pop-culture icons to curating one of a kind contemporary fine art exhibits at the Choice Contemporary gallery, whether you're a new art buyer or a seasoned collector Choice is here to help. Learn more: https://choicefineart.com/.



About Ari Goldman:



Ari Goldman is a graduate of NYU and the Founder and President of Choice Fine Art. Working alongside Stan Lee for over a decade, Ari is an expert in vintage animation art and has been the premier dealer in the space for over 26 years. Under the Choice Fine Art umbrella, Ari's passion for blending pop culture with the refinement can be seen in SDCC fan-favorite Choice Collectibles and in his new contemporary art gallery Choice Contemporary opening in Brentwood in April 2022.



About Kelly "Risk" Graval:



Heralded as "one of the most important multidimensional contemporary artists of our time", RISK was the first graffiti artist to paint train cars, freeway overpasses, and billboards. His desire to put his work on dangerous, highly visible spots was called "Going to the Heavens". Over the past two decades, RISK has become a force in the international art scene as his work has been exhibited in major galleries and museums throughout New York, Toronto, London, Paris, Miami, and San Francisco. He has collaborated with some of the most iconic names in the music industry including Aerosmith, Bernie Taupin, Michael Jackson, Ice Cube, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Bad Religion. https://www.riskrock.com/



Learn More: https://choicefineart.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.