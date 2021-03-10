News: Zeteo Biomedical Receives US Patent for Innovative Sublingual Delivery Device for Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals | CitizenWire

Sublingual delivery is an emerging strategy for vaccines

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Zeteo Biomedical, a privately held, biomedical device company, announced today it has been awarded a United States Patent for its "Oral Delivery Device and Methods" (US Patent 10238577). This latest patent expands the capabilities of Zeteo's ZEOx1™ Delivery Platform to systemically deliver drugs or biologics, into the body non-invasively via the sublingual route.



Sublingual delivery has emerged as a viable route of administration for vaccines and medications for pain, cardiovascular, allergy, seizure, sedation and emesis. The sublingual route avoids first pass metabolism and provides rapid systemic uptake into the body providing advantages over traditional oral medications.



Zeteo's latest innovations expand its ZEOx1 Hydra™ sublingual delivery device family that include configurations for mono-dose disposable and mono-dose reloadable dispensers for vaccines, drugs, biopharmaceuticals, biologics and botanical liquid formulations. "We see expanding demand for metered dose sublingual delivery devices that are easy to use, convenient to carry, deliver a precise dose and can be self-administered," said Timothy Sullivan, President of Zeteo Biomedical.



Zeteo's delivery device technology and product integration services enable pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers to develop drug/device combination products that can extend or establish market exclusivity and competitive differentiation for new or existing drugs and biologics. The shift to developing value added, patient-centric products benefit the consumer through improved compliance and health outcomes while building brand value for the pharmaceutical or biotech manufacturer. Zeteo's delivery platforms and products are designed to meet the diverse demands of consumers and pharma manufacturers in globally competitive markets.



Zeteo Biomedical™ is a biomedical device technology company based in Austin, Texas. Zeteo provides patient-centric delivery device technology and unit dose fill/finish packaging for pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, biologics and botanicals for intranasal, nose-to-brain, ophthalmic, sublingual, and animal care product applications.



