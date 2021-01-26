News: Online Matchmaker Carly Spindel Is Seeking an Investment Of $650,000 For 10% of Flash Match NYC | CitizenWire

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Carly Spindel, a second-generation matchmaker, and founder of Janis Spindel Serious Matchmaking Inc., recently created the first of its kind: online dating + online matchmaking + one-on-one matchmaking = Flash Match NYC.



"Flash Match NYC is a do-it-yourself online matchmaking service where it's automated with suggested matches and Carly approves each match," says Janis Spindel. All members being matched with clients have gone through a double screening process that includes meeting Carly and Janis in person. Clients are assured the members are authentic.



"In the matchmaking and online dating industry, we have a competitive advantage, as 40 percent of my beta test clients renewed at least one time with the introductory offer of $1,000 for 3 personally vetted matches," said company CEO Carly Spindel.



As a true entrepreneur, in the words of the HBS Entrepreneur's Handbook, Carly built Flash Match NYC to "sweep away established technologies, products, and ways of doing things and replacing them with others that the market place as a whole sees representing greater value."



There are 3 plans for Flash Match NYC: $5,000 for 4 introductions, $10,000 for 10 introductions or $15,000 for 18 introductions. Carly Spindel is offering a Limited Time Valentine's Day Launch offer of $1,000 for 3 introductions. (See terms and conditions on website.)



Carly is the daughter of America's Top Matchmaker Janis Spindel and lived this business since she was 10 years old working side by side with her mother. Janis began her professional matchmaking career in 1993 and has over 4,012 marriages.



Learn more at: https://janisspindelmatchmaker.com/



*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0126s2p-Spindel-Janis-Carley-300dpi.jpg



*Image Caption: Janis and Carley Spindel.



