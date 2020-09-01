NEWS: Join Bourbon & Banter, U.S. Distilleries Celebrating America’s Native Spirit

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Sep 01, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- We can all agree that 2020 has been a tough year, that America needs a drink, and we're damn sure it's not bleach; it's a better word also beginning with "b." We the people want a tasty, stiff pour of our country's brown and bold native spirit, bourbon. Join your fellow Americans in drinking your fair share when whiskey review and storytelling website Bourbon & Banter kicks off its annual "30 Days of Bourbon Celebration."



Our own sip-and-salute observance of National Bourbon Heritage Month commemorates August 7, 2007, as the hallowed day when the U.S. Senate declared September as National Bourbon Heritage Month. Not only was it a momentous occasion for America's whiskey, it proved our legislators can sheath their daggers long enough to agree on one good thing.



Distilleries Are Co-Hosts of This Party



Bourbon & Banter will give away multiple prizes throughout September including a mix of swag and products provided by more than a dozen of our generous distillery partners. Leading this year's celebration is co-sponsor, Michter's Distillery.



Fans also can win prizes from Four Roses Bourbon, Buffalo Trace, Angel's Envy, Nelson Greenbrier Distillery, Lux Row Distillers, Uncle Nearest, Heaven Hill Distillery, Catoctin Creek Distillery, Chattanooga Whiskey, George Remus, New Riff, Koval, Thousand Oaks Barrel and others. But wait, there's more! Wild Turkey will award one lucky winner a bottle of its new and much ballyhooed Master's Keep Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon, a 17-year-old vessel of 100-proof, single distillery, single distilling season goodness. Sign up to win at https://www.30daysofbourbon.com/.



Take Our Bourbon Challenge for 30 Days



You don't want to miss our annual 30 Days of Bourbon Challenge. In this "tribute to the drinking curious" exercise, participants drink a different bourbon daily for the entire month. No repeats allowed! All participants must sip 30 distinctly different bourbons. Much as we love rye, Scotch or American malt, these do not count for your daily sips. (Supplementary sips of them are just fine, though.)



Fans can visit https://www.30daysofbourbon.com/ to learn more about the #30DaysOfBourbon challenge. When there, download a customizable tracking calendar and Bourbon Heritage Month graphic overlays for social media photos. Yeah, we want to see you drinking in your favorite social media channels and sharing your progress via updated calendars and photos to Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, with the hashtags #30DaysOfBourbon, #BourbonHeritageMonth, and #DrinkCurious. Folks who share via social may just win a prize for their efforts.



About Bourbon & Banter



Bourbon & Banter was founded in 2011 with the simple goal of spreading the Bourbon Gospel. And for the past several years we've had a hell of a time doing it. Through our shared love of America's native spirit, we've met new people, swapped stories and even starred in few of our own. With a colorful cast of characters - from professional palates and cocktail connoisseurs to casual drinkers and bottom-shelf buyers - our opinions may be varied but our mission remains singular: to help you drink curious. Please, pull up a chair and let the banter begin.



Visit https://www.bourbonbanter.com/ for more information.



Please drink responsibly.



*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0901s2p-bbanter-bhm-300dpi.jpg



News Source: Bourbon and Banter

Related link: https://www.bourbonbanter.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.