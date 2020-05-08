TOPPER

NEWS: Charleston Mom Receives Brand New Smile for Mother’s Day

Chelsea Carter with Dr. Strauss

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 08, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for Mother's Day, Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery has helped one Charleston-area woman smile again. Due to years of decay, 31-year old Chelsea Carter was referred to the practice by her dentist, Dr. Kent Griffin, as a prime candidate for guided full-arch dental implants.

As a child, Chelsea wasn't taught about oral hygiene; in fact, she didn't have a toothbrush. The result was a smile Chelsea made a point to cover with her hand when she laughed. She became used to looking away or grinning without showing teeth.

"It definitely brought my confidence down a lot," said Chelsea. "I don't feel beautiful as a mother, I don't feel beautiful as a wife."

Enter Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery and Dr. Edward R. Strauss, who was approached by Chelsea's dentist. Chelsea met Dr. Strauss at their Summerville-Ingleside location for a preliminary meeting during which he told her the good news: The dental-implant procedure would be entirely free of charge.

"Chelsea's story of being a young wife and mother moved us and we wanted to help restore her smile and her confidence," said Edward R. Strauss, DMD, MD.

"We use cutting-edge digital technology to eliminate the guesswork in the full-arch implant procedure, so we knew she would have an absolutely perfect result."

Dr. Strauss utilized the GM system by Neodent, a new generation of implant systems that boasts high-level engineering. The surgery went seamlessly, and when Chelsea woke up, she had a brand new smile.

"Now I can look at people and be confident...it definitely boosted my self-esteem a lot," Chelsea said. "They turned me into a confident, strong woman that I knew I was always meant to be for my kids."

Charleston Oral and Facial Surgery is committed to pro bono cases and has remained open during the COVID-19 crisis to treat emergent dental cases. With six Lowcountry-area locations, they are open and ready to serve the people of Charleston with both in-person and virtual appointments.

Learn more: https://www.charlestonoralandfacialsurgery.com/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/oHQ8ZfSQ4Pk

