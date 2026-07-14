News: New Food and Beverage Industry Planned Projects Rebounds in June 2026 Up 15-percent with 59 New Projects | CitizenWire

During the month of June, our research team identified 2 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Industrial SalesLeads today announced the June 2026 results of its planned capital project spending report for the Food and Beverage industry. New planned projects rebounded during the month, with research confirming 59 new Food and Beverage projects in June 2026, a 15.7% increase from the 51 projects identified in May 2026. The firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity, including facility expansions, new plant construction, and significant equipment modernization projects.



The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction news.



Food and Beverage Project Type

* Processing Facilities - 40 New Projects

* Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 23 New Projects



Food and Beverage Project Scope/Activity

* New Construction - 15 New Projects

* Expansion - 12 New Projects

* Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 32 New Projects

* Plant Closing - 9 New Projects



Food and Beverage Project Location (Top 10 States)

* Ohio - 5

* California - 4

* Kentucky - 4

* New York - 4

* Pennsylvania - 4

* Washington - 4

* Iowa - 3

* Illinois - 3

* Virginia - 3

* Wisconsin - 3



Food and Beverage Equipment Categories in Demand



In the month of June, identified Food and Beverage project managers are procuring the following equipment:



87%: Material Handling/Storage Equipment, Lift Trucks



85%: Compressed Air Systems



84%: Lighting, HVAC Equipment



82%: Conveyors, Cranes and Hoists



80%: Loading Dock Equipment, Mechanical Construction, Fire Protection Equipment, Networking/Security Equipment



61%: Control Systems and Instrumentation



56%: Air Emissions Control Equipment, Packaging Equipment, Process Equipment, Heat Exchangers



53%: Tanks/Vessels, Stainless



43%: Floor Coatings



Largest Planned Project



During the month of June, our research team identified 2 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.



The largest project is owned by H-E-B, who is investing $200 million and has recently started the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in ARABI, LA. Completion is slated for 2028.



Top 10 Tracked Food and Beverage Projects



VIRGINIA:

Skincare and nutritional supplement mfr. is planning to invest $85 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 146,000 sf processing, warehouse, laboratory, and office facility at 2797 Frontage Rd. NW in ROANOKE, VA. They have recently received approval for the project.



GEORGIA:

Poultry processing company is planning to invest $75 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in ELLIJAY, GA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



INDIANA:

Grain marketing and transportation service provider is planning to invest $47 million for the expansion of their warehouse and storage facility in MOUNT VERNON, IN. They have recently received approval for the project.



DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA:

Non-profit organization is planning to invest $30 million for a 17,000 sf expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in WASHINGTON, DC. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for early 2028.



NEW YORK:

Food service distributor is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 333,400 sf distribution center at 1 Van Bergen St. in WEST COXSACKIE, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



KENTUCKY:

Tobacco products mfr. is planning for the construction of a 270,000 sf processing facility in HOPKINSVILLE, KY. They are also planning to close their processing facility in NASHVILLE, TN and will relocate operations to the HOPKINSVILLE, KY facility upon completion in 2028.



OHIO:

Brewery is planning to invest $18 million for the expansion of their warehouse and office space in TRENTON, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



IOWA:

Food product transportation company is planning to invest $14 million for the construction of a 40,000 sf warehouse in CEDAR RAPIDS, IA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2028.



MASSACHUSETTS:

Specialty supplement mfr. is planning to invest $12 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 93,000 sf processing facility at 5-7 Industrial Rd. in MILFORD, MA. They are currently seeking approval for the project and will relocate their operations upon completion.



KENTUCKY:

Grocery distributor is planning to invest $10 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their warehouse and office facility in LOUISVILLE, KY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.



Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://salesleadsinc.com/.



Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries.



Learn more:

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/industry/food-and-beverage/

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/blog/



Learn More: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/

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