News: From Cairo to Canada: Mohsen Rifaat explores identity, history, and belonging in ‘Spaces between the Nile and the True North’ | CitizenWire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia /CitizenWire/ -- In his new memoir, "Spaces between the Nile and the True North: Negotiating Egyptian-Canadian Cultural Fusion" (ISBN: 978-1834381282; released by Tellwell Publishing), author Mohsen Rifaat reflects on a life shaped by migration, cultural change, and the search for belonging. Blending personal memories with historical insight and his own artwork, the book follows his journey from British-occupied and revolutionary Egypt to a new life in Canada.



Leaving Cairo in 1968 with his newlywed wife, Sarah, Rifaat began building a new life while navigating the challenges of adapting to a different culture without losing sight of his roots. Over the decades, his career spanned architecture, urban planning, public service, diplomacy, and international business, offering a unique perspective on the intersections of two countries and two identities.



Throughout the memoir, Rifaat also highlights lesser-known historical connections between Egypt and Canada, including how the Suez Crisis influenced Canada's adoption of the maple leaf flag and the role of a Canadian ambassador in preserving an important heritage building in Cairo. These stories are woven together with reflections on family, identity, and the experience of living between cultures.



Illustrated with Rifaat's own watercolors, sketches, photographs, and personal memorabilia, the memoir offers readers both a visual and literary record of a life lived across continents.



"Spaces between the Nile and the True North" has drawn praise from author and educator Crystal Hurdle, who writes: "His life becomes a literal and metaphorical collage, the rich text embedded with his images: sumptuous watercolours, blueprints, sketches, photos, and ephemera, a sensory delight."



Rifaat grew up in Cairo's Belle Époque and trained as an architect before earning a graduate degree in urban planning from the University of Toronto. Now living in Vancouver, he continues to reflect on his experiences through writing and painting, sharing stories of his life and heritage with future generations.



"Spaces between the Nile and the True North: Negotiating Egyptian-Canadian Cultural Fusion" is available in paperback (ISBN-13: 978-1834381282).



ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Mohsen Rifaat grew up in Cairo's Belle Époque before immigrating to Canada in 1968. Trained as an architect with graduate studies in urban planning from the University of Toronto, he built a career in public service, diplomacy, and international business. Today, he lives in Vancouver, where he writes, paints watercolors, and reflects on the experiences that shaped his Egyptian-Canadian identity.



BOOK INFORMATION



Email Contact: Authorpress@tellwell.ca



Title: Spaces between the Nile and the True North: Negotiating Egyptian-Canadian Cultural Fusion



Author: Mohsen Rifaat



Website: https://artbymo.ca/



Buy Link: https://amazon.com/dp/1834381282



Genre: Nonfiction / Memoir



Format: Paperback / Hardcover / eBook



ISBN: 9781834381282



Publication Date: June 26, 2026



Learn More: https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/

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