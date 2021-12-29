News: Sales4Roofers Enhance Customer Experience with Their Covid-Free Roofing Estimate Online Service | CitizenWire

Providers of innovative Homeowner Online Roofing Estimates, Sales4Roofers, help more homeowners get accurate quotes with their online roofing appointments

HAWTHORNE, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- The Sales4Roofers team continues to push boundaries in the global roofing industry by providing solutions that help roofers engage their customers - existing and potentials, better, while also ensuring homeowners have a seamless experience. In a related development, Sales4Roofers has continued to enhance the experience of homeowners through their Covid Free Roofing Estimate Online solution, enabling them to get the cost of services and visualize what the roof will look like after completion, without leaving the comfort of their homes.



"Covid had put an increased demand for our service, Homeowners love an online estimate appointment!" said Sean Mulkean, Homeowner Appointment Manager at Sales4Roofers. "We expect the number of online estimates we provide to rise close to 1500 in 2022."



According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are over 139 million housing units in the U.S. as of 2019, revealing that there are a lot of homes that potentially need a roof (*note: see link to citation below). The figures indicate an increasing demand for roofing solutions amidst the emergence of thousands of service providers from different parts of the world. Despite the amazing figures from the market, consumers still struggle to access quality solutions due to either exorbitantly-priced services or unreliable roofing companies, with the Covid pandemic further worsening the situation. However, Sales4Roofers aims to change this narrative by helping homeowners get accurate estimates of roofing services to enable them to effectively prepare and make informed decisions.



The free roofing estimate online allows homeowners to get quotes in less than 30 minutes through a hassle-free appointment with roofing specialists from the Sales4Roofers team. The service comes with an enhanced Roof Simulator to allow customer see what the house looks like after completing the project.



Sean adds, "This is our biggest advantage for Homeowners, they love to pick and choose colors and instantly see what the roof looks like!"



Other benefits of the solution include a detailed explanation of the installation process, warranties, and price guarantees, simulation of the look of the roof with the chosen shingles, measurements done with state-of-the-art aerial measurement tool, and no sales pressure as customers are not required to pay any money at the appointment. Homeowners also get a complete estimate presentation in PDF for reference.



The launch of the solution is particularly useful, considering the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the roofing industry, especially in getting estimates from roofers, due to restrictions and adherence to safety protocols.



For more information about the online roofing estimate solution and other initiatives from Sales4Roofers, visit:



- https://sales4roofers.com/



- https://sales4roofers.com/homeowner-book-appt



Sales4Roofers, 129 4th Ave., Hawthorne, NJ 07506.



VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kU8OBsXeVtc



*Census Bureau study: https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/US/VET605219



Learn More: https://sales4roofers.com/

