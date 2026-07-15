News: One Year and a Day, a Father Marks the Milestone With a Large Print Edition and a 35 City Book Tour to Light Up the Shadows | CitizenWire

'Calling Out the Shadows' arrives as a two-volume Large Print Edition, sized to the 18-point standard for readers who find small print hard, as the author prepares to take to the road

GULF BREEZE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- One year and a day ago, on July 15, 2025, Neal Winsomer wrote the first words of "Calling Out the Shadows: A Father's Stand Against the Current" (ISBN: 979-8995335146), now released in a two volume Large Print Edition through Neal Winsomer Publishing LLC. A week later he sets out on a 35-city U.S. book tour.



"Calling Out the Shadows" first reached readers on June 16, 2026, when it released in paperback, hardcover, eBook, audiobook, and the Skimmer's Edition. This Large Print Edition now joins that lineup on July 16, 2026, one year and a day after the writing began.



A Large Print Edition is seen by many as a more accessible format for people who have trouble with small print. The American Council of the Blind recommends a body text well above the roughly 10-to-12-point type of a standard trade book for readers with low vision. The World Health Organization reports that reduced vision affects a large and growing share of people worldwide, a group that keeps expanding as the population ages. Older readers, readers with low vision, and readers who find smaller type tiring are among those this edition can serve, and it supports library collections that stock accessible formats, with the same text as the standard edition.



The book's full body text is reset at an 18-point type, the size the American Council of the Blind recommends for low vision readers, and split across two volumes so each book stays a comfortable weight to hold. Volume 1 (ISBN: 979-8995335146) runs 562 pages and holds the narrative, the story from start to finish. Volume 2 (ISBN: 979-8995335184) runs 368 pages and holds the ten appendices, tools, and reference material. Together the set carries the full 58 chapters and all ten appendices, complete and unabridged.



Written as both a memoir and a practical guide in plain first person, the book follows roughly ten years in which one father kept a careful record for his daughter and chose steadiness over reaction at each turn. It is organized around four principles: clarity over comfort, transparency over secrecy, structure over spin, and love over anger.



Volume 2 gathers the practical framework drawn from the same account across ten appendices. Among them: a worked catalog of two dozen ways a difficult conversation gets deflected or sidestepped, an alphabetized field guide to the hard behaviors a co-parent may meet, a set of frameworks for assembling durable records with the aid of artificial intelligence, and the author's protected narrative approach for bringing a sensitive story forward within legal and platform limits.



BookLife, from Publishers Weekly, calls the book, "a precise, emotive memoir of effort, resilience, and connection, with a welcome emphasis on the practical." The Midwest Book Review calls it, "well written, organized and presented." IndieReader rated it 4.4 and gave it the IR Approved mark, and its reviewer Nicci Attfield calls it, "both a companion and a guide," and "a love letter to a daughter, and a lifeboat for everyone who shares his situation."



On July 24, one week and a day after the Large Print Edition, the author sets out on the Light Up the Shadows Book Tour: 35 cities across 12 states, from California to Florida, over about 42 days and a documented 999 hours on the road. The full route is posted at the publisher's site.



"It took 999 hours of writing and editing to make this book," says Winsomer. "Now it is 999 hours on the road. A Large Print Edition release, and then the miles. That is how I am carrying this to the next phase."



"Calling Out the Shadows: A Father's Stand Against the Current" is available online and in bookstores, in paperback (979-8995335115), hardcover (979-8995335160), eBook (979-8995335177), audiobook (979-8995335122), Skimmer's Edition eBook (979-8995335139), Large Print Volume 1 (979-8995335146), Large Print Volume 2 (979-8995335184), and Library Audio Edition (979-8995335108).



For more information visit: https://nealwinsomerpublishing.com/book/ and https://nealwinsomer.com/.



ABOUT NEAL WINSOMER:



Neal Winsomer is the author and creator of Protected Narrative Pathway Solutions, a structured approach to help individuals share sensitive stories with security and authenticity. "Calling Out the Shadows" is his first book. He consults, speaks and offers strategic guidance for those ready to bring their stories from the shadows into the light.



ABOUT NEAL WINSOMER PUBLISHING LLC:



Neal Winsomer Publishing is a small imprint serving as the author's home for his works and is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA). For more information visit: https://nealwinsomerpublishing.com/



Learn More: https://nealwinsomerpublishing.com/

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