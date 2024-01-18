News: 7th Annual Ice Hole Festival in Lake Okoboji, Iowa Creates Waves, with the Thrills and Chills of Scuba Diving | CitizenWire

The annual Ice Hole Festival will be Held Feb 8 - 11, 2024 at Lake Okoboji, Iowa

LAKE OKOBOJI, Iowa /CitizenWire/ -- International Scuba proudly announces the return of the much-anticipated Ice Hole Festival. An event that has become legendary in the scuba diving community. What began as a whimsical idea on a Texan's bucket list has evolved into a thrilling annual gathering of adventurous scuba divers from across the continent. The annual Ice Hole Festival will be Held Feb 8 - 11, 2024.



The unique environment attracts divers seeking to assess their skills in harsh conditions. Over the years, the festival has drawn certified scuba divers from Canada, Mexico, Florida, Arkansas, Texas, Illinois, and California.



As Richard Thomas, Owner of International Scuba in Dallas, Texas, explained, "The Ice Hole Festival aims to bring together scuba divers eager to expand their skill set and foster collaborative relationships with Scuba Dive centers throughout North America."



The festival has become a platform for scuba shops to sponsor Ice Diving Instructors, establishing themselves as stakeholders with yearly benefits.



An added benefit is the collaboration between Scuba Dive shops on various events throughout the year. Ocean Impact from Arkansas hosts a spearfishing tournament, and other shops eagerly support such events, creating a larger following for each participating shop.



PADI has generously taken the role of headline sponsor, providing unparalleled access to ice training for both instructors and divers. Fourth Element will also be attending as a title sponsor. They will provide special gifts to all divers. We are happy to announce our new shop and sponsor Y-KIKI from the great state of Missouri.



Sign up online at International Scuba. For inquiries, contact the shop at 972-416-8400. International Scuba offers scuba diving certifications for all experience levels.



Don't miss the chance to be part of the 7th annual Ice Hole Festival.



Learn more: https://internationalscuba.com/travel/us/details/?trip=ice-hole-festival



Learn More: https://internationalscuba.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.