News: Agile Appoints Greg Vacura as President to Further Mission of Creating a Better MBS Market | CitizenWire

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- Agile, a groundbreaking fintech bringing mortgage lenders and broker dealers together on a single electronic platform, today announced the appointment of Greg Vacura as company president. Mr. Vacura will be working to fulfill Agile's mission to create a better mortgage-backed securities (MBS) market through increasing liquidity and automation in TBAs, MBS pools, and AOTs. Agile replaces legacy phone and email processes with an electronic platform designed to help the mortgage asset class operate more efficiently and market participants thrive.



"The mortgage industry has a long way to go on the path towards improving liquidity and execution through adoption of marketplace solutions," stated Greg Vacura, president at Agile. "I'm excited to leverage my past experience pushing the industry forward in my new role, particularly during this time of challenging market conditions with the opportunity to help so many industry participants."



Mr. Vacura is a thirty-year mortgage industry veteran who previously served as SVP of Correspondent Pricing at Wells Fargo Funding, where he managed all aspects of correspondent mortgage pricing activity including the mandatory trade desk, best efforts lock desk, revenue analytics, and correspondent pricing vendor relationships.



Mr. Vacura's development of the bid tape assignment-of-trade (AOT) loan sale delivery method in 2018 is credited as one of the most significant innovations in the mortgage secondary market in the last decade. This delivery method combined the cash and execution benefits of trade assignment with the granularity and flexibility of bid tape pricing, and saw rapid proliferation among both mortgage sellers and mortgage buyers offering their own bid tape AOT programs.



"I am confident that Greg's open, positive, and transparent management style coupled with his subject matter expertise in the whole loan and mortgage securities aspects of our industry will allow him to ably lead Agile," said Curtis Richins, CEO. "We are proud of our role in educating lenders about the benefits of bid tape AOT alongside Greg since 2018, and can't wait to see how he continues to innovate in his new position at Agile."



Agile recently facilitated execution of the mortgage industry's first ever fully-automated AOT and has plans to further improve the utilization and convenience of AOTs under Mr. Vacura's leadership. Agile is a digital request for quote platform that replaces manual, phone-based processes to create a revolutionary new electronic marketplace. Agile is available on a stand-alone basis or as complementary software to other electronic marketplaces or hedge advisory services, facilitating a seamless trading experience with existing processes.



About Agile:



The industry's first MBS fintech, Agile brings together lenders and dealers of all sizes onto a single platform. Agile facilitates the exchange of TBA MBS by securing and automating communication between mortgage lenders and broker-dealers. Agile digitizes the historically phone-based process to an electronic platform which may improve profitability and efficiency, while reducing administrative errors.



Through its competitive TBA RFQ digital platform, mortgage lenders gain access to national and regional broker-dealers previously inaccessible on digital platforms, while broker-dealers gain access to an ever-growing network of lenders. Based in Philadelphia, Agile Trading Technologies supports a national network of clients with a team of capital markets professionals who have deep trading experience at financial organizations of every size.



