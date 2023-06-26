News: Alliance Group and AIMCOR Group announce strategic partnership to educate and expand awareness around the ‘living’ benefits of life insurance | CitizenWire

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Alliance Group, a leading Insurance Marketing Organization based in Lawrenceville, Georgia has forged a strategic partnership with AIMCOR Group and announced its intent to become a member of AIMCOR Group, LLC, a National Insurance Marketing Organization that distributes and services life, disability, LTC and annuity products through a variety of independent, institutional, and alternative channels.



Through this new partnership, Alliance Group will bring its highly touted Living Benefits marketing and training programs to AIMCOR members, while instantly bolstering their own infrastructure with the arsenal of technology, relationships, and business support AIMCOR provides to its members.



"AIMCOR has built a really impressive suite of services and tools that are going to help Alliance Group provide instant value to our agents," said Lee Duncan, Alliance Group's CEO. "Their forward-thinking business philosophies and emphasis on technology really aligned with what we've been doing at Alliance Group for years, which became obvious from our very first meeting. We are really fired up about where this partnership will lead both of our organizations in both the short- and long-term."



"We could not be more excited for adding such a unique arrow in our distribution quiver and offering our members the tools and infrastructure to expand their presence in one of the fastest-growing life insurance market segments," said John Ziambras, AIMCOR Group's President & CEO. "Alliance Group's visionary leadership will greatly accelerate our mission of building what needs to be there for many years to come."



About Alliance Group:



As "The Living Benefits IMO", Alliance Group provides independent agencies and their agents with superior marketing and training solutions. Since 1998, Alliance Group has been helping partners spread awareness about Living Benefits life insurance, while also helping them solve clients' tax-free retirement, mortgage protection, small business planning, and estate planning needs. Alliance Group is considered the industry's foremost leader in Living Benefits life insurance. To learn more about Alliance group, visit https://www.alliancegrouplife.com/.



About AIMCOR Group:



AIMCOR Group is a national insurance distribution organization that is committed to making a difference in the lives of its members, advisors, and consumers by enabling new distribution, engaging consumers and delivering financial security to American families across all ages, income levels and cultural background while introducing excitement to the industry by way of its relentless focus on innovation, expansion, diversification, and profitability. To learn more about AIMCOR Group, visit https://www.aimcorgroup.com/



