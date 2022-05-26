News: HitPaw Announces New A.I. based Video Enhancer Tool to Upscale Video Quality | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a company aiming to develop the best digital creation solution, today releases the brand new video enhancement software - HitPaw Video Enhancer. HitPaw Video Enhancer is combined with Artificial Intelligence to upscale videos automatically for different types of purposes and offers a new method to reduce the noise, pixels, and over-exposure caused by low-quality cameras and bad lighting.



HitPaw Video Enhancer offers three popular models, including General Denoise Model, Animation Model, and Face Model. By selecting the AI model, HitPaw Video Enhancer will automatically apply the same types of adjustments that pro editors would do. In addition, all the adjustments will be embedded directly into the rendering pipeline.



HitPaw Video Enhancer uses machine learning to retouch low-quality and blurred videos in three models:



* General Denoise Model



Videos taken with low-light and low-quality cameras will cause each pixel to have very little light, so it will make videos more blurred and unclear. With the General Denoise Model, HitPaw Video Enhancer could light up each pixel in the video to perform a clear and bright result.



* Animation Model



With the development of resolution, there are so many classic and unsurpassable anime videos that are getting unclearly and colorlessly. Animation Model is aiming to repair the anime videos, by sharping the anime characters and adding colors to make them look more natural and vivid on the high-quality screen.



* Face Model



Normally, it is more complicated and time-consuming to adjust portrait parameters in videos than in a photo, especially for a beginner or a green hand. Learning from a large number of samples, HitPaw Video Enhancer can retouch the portraits in every frame, such as adjusting the brightness, color saturation, and contrast.



Apart from three AI Model, HitPaw Video Enhancer also supports:



* More than 30 video formats

* Up to 4K exported resolution

* Batch processing

* MP4, MOV, and Gif format exported



Compatibility and Price:



HitPaw Video Enhancer is now compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7(64-bit OS). Its pricing starts from $39.99 USD for a monthly plan. For more price checking and information, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-video-enhancer.html



About HitPaw:



HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.



To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html or https://www.hitpaw.com/.



