News: Lowell Chamber Orchestra presents ‘As One,’ the most produced contemporary opera in North America, on the Transgender Day of Remembrance | CitizenWire

The transgender and nonbinary cast of mezzo soprano Tona Brown and baritone Rahze Chetham will perform the role of Hannah

LOWELL, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- Lowell Chamber Orchestra is proud to present "As One" on Saturday, November 20, 2021, 7:30 p.m., at Middlesex Community College. The critically acclaimed, 75-minute chamber opera created by composer Laura Kaminsky and librettists Kimberly Reed and Mark Campbell with film by Ms. Reed, has had nearly 50 productions around the world and, according to OPERA America, is the most produced contemporary opera in North America.



In "As One," two voices-Hannah after and Hannah before-share the part of a sole transgender protagonist. Fifteen songs comprise the three-part narrative; with empathy and humor, they trace Hannah's experiences from her youth in a small town to her college years-and finally traveling alone to a different country, where she realizes some truths about herself.



For the first time in the opera's history, "As One" will be performed by an entirely gender-expansive cast: mezzo-soprano Tona Brown and baritone Rahzé Cheatham will play "Hannah after" and "Hannah before," respectively. Further, the work will be performed on the Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day that commemorates violence against the transgender community.



Says Ms. Brown: "Hannah's story is a story of struggle, self discovery and triumph...and anyone can relate to that even if they don't know much about transgender people. For the first time in history transgender people can see themselves represented on the stage of an opera! This performance will go down in history!"



Orlando Cela, music director for Lowell Chamber Orchestra, will conduct with stage direction by Em Russell.



Like all Lowell Chamber Orchestra concerts, the concert is free of charge, but donations are kindly requested. Audiences must show proof of vaccination upon entry and remain masked during the entirety of the opera.



Learn more: https://lowellchamberorchestra.org/events/as-one



SUMMARY:



"As One"



Saturday, November 20, 7:30 p.m.



Richard and Nancy Donahue Family Academic Arts Center



Middlesex Community College



240 Central Street, Lowell, MA



Presented by Middlesex Community College "A World of Music" Concert Series



Sponsored by the Greater Lowell Community Foundation, and Parma Recordings



REVIEWS:



"As One forces you to think, simultaneously challenging preconceptions and inspiring empathy." - The New York Times



"Its universality is key to As One's becoming the hottest new American opera of recent years. It challenges us to ponder questions of authenticity, identity, compassion and self-love. And it does so without preachiness." - The Chicago Tribune



Learn More: https://lowellchamberorchestra.org/

