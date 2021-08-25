News: Harbin Heating & Air Conditioning Expands Services to Savannah, Tennessee | CitizenWire

SAVANNAH, Tenn. /CitizenWire/ -- With over three decades of experience, Harbin Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. is proud to expand their expertise to Savannah, Tennessee. The top-rated HVAC company offers quality service and a tradition of integrity throughout their 22 locations across the south and now offers energy efficient services in the Catfish Capital of the World.



"We've been able to offer unique, cost-effective services for our customers in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama, and we wanted to be able to offer these services to our neighbors in Savannah," said owner Kevin Harbin. "It's an opportunity for home and business owners to see more fixes for sudden and recurring issues, an opportunity they haven't really had before."



Harbin's services include both installation and maintenance of HVAC units, as well as dehumidifiers, air scrubbers, general repair, and more.



Some of the more unique offerings from Harbin are:



* iWave-R to improve indoor air quality by killing pathogens, controlling odor, and reducing air particles



* BLU-QR for disinfecting and killing mold, bacteria, and viruses



* Photohydroionization for air purification



* ClenAir by Nu-Calgon to kill harmful germs



* Evap-Fresh No Rinse for fighting viruses like COVID-19



* Ultra Aire for dehumidifying



* Maintaining and installing residential and commercial HVAC systems



* Attic insulation



* Tankless water heaters



* Radiant floor heat



* Pool heaters



* Ice machine consultation



* and much more!



The Harbin touch includes standard quotes, free second opinions, and the ever-important air sanitization, among other heating and cooling solutions. Whether it's home, office, or workplace, professionals at Harbin Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. leaves customers cool, safe, and satisfied.



"We welcome anyone who may want a second opinion," Harbin said. "We've been in business for a long time, and we know how to give our customers peace of mind when it comes to heating and air."



About Harbin Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.:



Since Harbin Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. was founded in 1988, hundreds of heating and air companies have come and gone in the Tri-State area. Most fail because the original owner did not cultivate the right management team - luckily we continue to thrive. Harbin Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. is a family-owned and -operated business of three generations, and we will never lose the personal contact we have with our customers. We encourage open communication and integrity - all customers are welcome to give us a call, because if something is not right, we want to know about it! We invite you to reach out to us for questions, quotes, second opinions, and to learn more about the myriad services the family at Harbin Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. offers at https://www.harbinair.com/ or by calling (731) 689-3651.



MEDIA CONTACT

Kevin Harbin

(731) 926-6932

kevin@harbinair.com

Learn More: https://www.harbinair.com/

