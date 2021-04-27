News: HOPING TO SPARKLE ON MOTHER’S DAY? Just in Time, 800+ Carats of Diamonds, Emeralds, Rubies, and Sapphires, Available at Auction | CitizenWire

Bankruptcy Auction - United States Bankruptcy Court Southern District of New York In Re: THE D&M CAPITAL GROUP, LLC - Case No. 19-11711-scc

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Maltz Auctions, a premier full-service auction company serving the Continental United States and Caribbean, has been retained by Alan Nisselson, as Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee to conduct a virtual auction on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. of assets owned by THE D&M CAPITAL GROUP, LLC - Case No. 19-11711-scc.



"This is an incredible opportunity to purchase a spectacular selection of diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and sapphires- whether loose or in settings," stated Richard Maltz, Maltz Auction's CEO. "An especially unique set of emerald earrings was previously sold at Christie's for more than $300,000. The selection of available jewels will be available for inspection by private appointment only by calling Maltz Auctions at 516.349.7022."



SELECTION DETAILS:



Diamond & Carved Emerald Necklace

- 434 Carats Zambian Emeralds

- 72.9 Carats Diamonds



Diamond & Emerald Earrings

- 89 Carats Emeralds

- 14.18 Carats Diamonds



Colombian Emerald, Pearl & Diamond Drop Briolette Earrings

- 2 Drop Emerald Briolettes: 15.64 & 14.32 Carats

- 2.0 Carats Diamonds

- 3.0 Carats Pearls

- Including Smaller Drilled Emeralds



Diamond Cross Pendant

- Pink Diamonds: 4.69 Carats Total Weight

- White Diamonds: 1.2 Carats Total Weight



Loose Diamonds

- Argyle Mine - Natural Blue, Pink & White Stones

- "D"/"IF" White Diamonds up to 1.01 Carat



Mountings

- Gold & Platinum Ring & Earring Mountings

- w/Color & White Diamond Side Stones (No Center Stones)



Diamond Choker

- w/ 104 Carats Diamonds (No Center Stone)



Platinum & Diamond Necklace



4.35 Carat Burma Ruby & Diamond Ring



10 Carat Sapphire & Diamond Earrings



GIA Diamond Master Set - 7 Stone - 3.66 Carats TW



Additional Items to be Sold:

- Cameras

- Scale

- Microscope

- Photography Lighting Booth



PRE-REGISTRATION AND DEPOSIT REQUIRED TO BID:



All prospective bidders must send to Maltz Auctions at 39 Windsor Place, Central Islip, New York 11722, a completed and signed Online Bidding Registration and Terms & Conditions of Sale, with a deposit equal to 25% of your maximum total bid amount (you will be approved to bid up to 4x your deposit amount). Acceptable forms of deposit are cashier's check or postal money order made payable to "Maltz Auctions," and wire transfer (funds and forms must be received by the registration deadline or you may not be approved to bid prior to the scheduled commencement of the auction).



Bidder Qualification (Registration) Deadline:



Tuesday, May 4, 2021 before 4 p.m., prevailing Eastern time.



Auction Date:



Virtual Auction - Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11 a.m., prevailing Eastern time.



Visit https://remotebidding.maltzauctions.com/ or download the Maltz Auctions App on the Apple Store or Google Play. You must create an online bidding account prior to the Bidder Qualification Deadline.



Terms & Conditions of Sale:



Assets are sold "as-is" and "where-is," and free and clear of all liens, claims, or encumbrances. Please download the complete Terms and Conditions of Sale.



Media Contact:

Kerry Gillick-Goldberg

516.455.3179

Kerry@kggpr.com



*PHOTO LINK for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0427s2p-maltz-auction-300dpi.jpg



*Caption: 800+ carats of Diamonds, Emeralds, Rubies & Sapphires available at maltzauctions.com



Learn More: http://www.maltzauctions.com/

