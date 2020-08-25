NEWS: HomeWork Solutions Sees Huge Demand in Nanny-Share and Education PODS during COVID Epidemic

STERLING, Va., Aug 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- HomeWork Solutions (HWS), industry experts in household payroll and employment taxes, have announced a major effort to support working families interested in Nanny Share and Educator PODs. This action is in direct response to families struggling to find in-home caregivers for their children and continuing their educational learning. According to industry sources, the number of children not returning to school has more than tripled in the past year.



"We know families are struggling to find solutions for in-home care and to facilitate distance learning. HWS is committed to providing payroll and tax support to these families immediately, so they can focus on their family worry-free," says Jay Schulze, President of HomeWork Solutions. "For 27 years, we have worked side by side with families to help take the burden of payroll and taxes off their plates."



HWS offers easy, straight-forward payroll and tax support once families have secured their new hires. Our commitment to the best customer service in the industry is guaranteed to all of our clients. We offer free consultation to explain in detail all the potential pitfalls and offer best in class solutions to ensure you and the worker are covered from all angles.



To further support families during this difficult time, HomeWork Solutions will waive all enrollment fees for new clients joining as part of a nanny share, education pod, or other shared employment arrangement. Existing clients who refer another family to HWS as part of a shared employment agreement will receive a $100 credit on their account.



Call us today for your free evaluation and Nanny Share Starter Kit at 866.959.7812 or enroll online at HomeWorkSolutions.com: https://www.homeworksolutions.com/learning-pods-nanny-shares/



HomeWork Solutions, Inc. has provided payroll and tax preparation services to families nationwide since 1993. As experts providing services to tens of thousands of families, the staff at HomeWork Solutions has been a trusted resource for household employers, as well as publications such as the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Fox, The Washington Post, and many more.



Homework Solutions provides free consultations to families, CPAs, and other financial professionals at 866.959.7812 or online at https://www.homeworksolutions.com/.



More information about Household employer tax obligations can be found in IRS Publication 926- Household Employer's Tax Guide (PDF): https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/p926.pdf.



