NEWS: The Alliven Group Names Yehuda Newman as Vice President of Acquisitions

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Jul 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliven Group, a leading New Jersey-based real estate firm, has announced the arrival of Yehuda Newman as Vice President of Acquisitions. Mr. Newman will be focusing on all aspects of new transactions with Joint Venture partners, as well as growing an in-house multifamily platform to complement The Alliven Group's already robust portfolio of joint venture properties.



"Following an extensive search, we are excited to welcome such an experienced, capable, and passionate leader to our team," said Rachel Lasry, COO of The Alliven Group. "Yehuda's background in multifamily investments is a great fit with our focus on the multifamily market, which has been very successful for us."



Prior to joining The Alliven Group, Mr. Newman spent five years at The Lightstone Group, a New York City private equity firm. His responsibilities included sourcing and underwriting potential acquisition opportunities, particularly value-add multifamily and development sites. He worked closely with the executive team, performing market research of new target MSA's; developed investment recommendations; and managed the transaction due diligence and closing processes. Mr. Newman has been instrumental in closing multimillion-dollar deals across the country, including hotels, development sites, and multifamily assets.



When sourcing new deals and reviewing the projected performance of an investment, Mr. Newman always makes it a point to visit each location and learn about it from the ground up, working to build relationships with the people behind the deal. He brings that development philosophy to The Alliven Group, which has pursued opportunities across the country. "I like to get to know the place and meet the people there, because ultimately, it's not the numbers that make the deal happen, it's the people who do it," Mr. Newman said.



"This is an exciting opportunity to develop new relationships and explore new structures," Mr. Newman added. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to create value with The Alliven Group."



The Alliven Group is a private equity real estate firm headquartered in New Jersey with a diverse portfolio of select income-producing properties including multifamily, healthcare facilities, and office buildings. With over three decades of experience, we are known for our keen sense of market trends and timing. Our team successfully identifies opportunities and creates equity through diligent acquisitions, thoughtful development, attentive management, and targeted value-added capital improvements. Learn more: https://alliven.com/



