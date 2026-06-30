News: Dovenmuehle names Ann Morey its head of product | CitizenWire

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (DMI), a leading mortgage subservicing company, announced today that Ann Morey has been named Head of Product. In this role, Morey will lead DMI's product management function, which includes establishing strategic product vision, driving outcome-oriented roadmaps that address stakeholder expectations, increasing internal cross-functional alignment and building agile, high-performing teams.



Morey brings more than 15 years of experience leading digital product and technology teams across financial services, logistics and government sectors. She most recently served as vice president of product delivery at Tria (formerly Softrams), managing a team of more than 200, $70 million in annual revenue and profit-and-loss responsibility for three large-scale enterprise software contracts. Before that, she was a director of product for cloud platforms with the U.S. Air Force (Kessel Run) and previously served in product management roles at XPO Logistics and First Data.



"Ann brings exactly the kind of product leadership we need as we continue to evolve our platform and capabilities," said Senior Vice President Matt Budy. "Her track record of cultivating high-performing teams, driving measurable outcomes and translating complex client needs into effective technology solutions makes her exceptionally well-suited to lead this function at Dovenmuehle."



Known for bringing discipline to product processes, Morey has introduced rigorous discovery and prioritization frameworks throughout her career. As a talent developer, she significantly reduced employee turnover and launched a high-value mentorship program at a previous employer. She holds an MBA in management from Boston University.



"I've spent my career at the intersection of complex operations and digital products, and Dovenmuehle sits squarely in that space," said Morey. "The company has built an impressive legacy, and I'm looking forward to building on that foundation with modern product practices alongside a team focused on continuous improvement and client value."



About Dovenmuehle



Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com.



Learn More: https://dovenmuehle.com/

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