News: Informative Research receives MortgagePoint Tech Excellence Award for unified credit and verification platform | CitizenWire

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Informative Research (IR), a leading technology provider of data-driven credit and verification solutions for the lending industry, today announced it has been named a recipient of the MortgagePoint Excellence Award for Top Technology Providers. The recognition highlights IR's innovative, unified platform, which enables lenders to operate more efficiently and make confident, data-driven decisions across the loan origination process.



IR brings credit, verification and borrower data solutions together in a single, cohesive platform. By simplifying the tech stack and streamlining key workflows, IR helps clients manage costs, improve pull-through and enhance performance at every stage of origination. Integrations with leading loan origination systems and top data providers eliminate friction across credit, income and asset verification processes.



IR offerings include:



* The Credit Platform: powers a full suite of solutions including soft pulls, hard pulls, tri-merge, FICO 10T, VantageScore 4.0, Mortgage Refresh, Account Refresh and simulators.



* SoftQual™: enables prequalification without impacting borrower credit scores, while automated data transfers into loan origination systems reduce manual work and improve accuracy.



* The Verification Platform: delivers a customizable waterfall across instant databases, payroll providers and manual verification, integrating with The Work Number®, Experian Verify, AccountChek®, and more.



* Action Center: a self-service portal enabling loan officers and processors to make changes, request supplements and letters of explanation, and resolve issues directly from the credit report.



A robust data and analytics layer supports multiple IR solutions with dashboards, audit trails, reporting and platform reliability. Over the past year, IR expanded its technology footprint with five new integrations, including a partnership with Halcyon to automate income validation and add IRS tax transcript access, expanded verification options with Thomas & Company, and the introduction of The Work Number Report Indicator from Equifax to provide earlier insight into borrower employment status.



"This recognition reflects the work our team puts into solving real problems for lenders every day," said CEO Matt Orlando. "Our platform was built to cut through the complexity of the origination process. When lenders can better manage credit and verification costs, improve pull-through and lower repurchase risk using a single, connected platform, we know we're succeeding. We're proud to be named among the top technology providers in the industry and remain committed to raising that bar."



Explore the full list of MortgagePoint Excellence Award recipients: https://themortgagepoint.com/2026/06/15/meet-this-years-mortgagepoint-tech-excellence-award-recipients/.



About Informative Research



Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.



Learn More: https://www.informativeresearch.com/

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