News: DocMagic named 2026 MortgagePoint Tech Excellence Award recipient for digital mortgage innovation | CitizenWire

TORRANCE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- DocMagic® announced today it has again been named a recipient of the MortgagePoint Tech Excellence Award. The annual award recognizes the most innovative technology providers in the mortgage industry. According to MortgagePoint, the Tech Excellence Award "highlights companies that deliver cutting-edge solutions, improve operational efficiency and enhance the mortgage process through technology."



MortgagePoint selected DocMagic as a winner for the second consecutive year based on its continued innovation and measurable impact across the digital mortgage lifecycle. Over nearly four decades, the company has evolved from a provider of document generation into a fully connected platform that supports document prep, compliance, eSignature, closing and eVaulting in a single environment.



Despite a challenging market, DocMagic's digital closing platform continued to grow in 2025. eClosings increased nearly 31% year over year, with eNote activity growing even faster. Since 2022, the company has supported hundreds of thousands of eClosings and now accounts for nearly 12% of all industry eNote registrations.



"We're proud to be recognized again by MortgagePoint," said Lori Johnson, COO of DocMagic. "What matters most to us is helping our clients operate with more certainty and less friction. That means giving them tools that make closings faster, compliance easier and operations more efficient. It's what we've been doing for almost 40 years."



DocMagic continues to develop proprietary innovations. The company recently secured two U.S. patents related to electronic loan document technology and enabled the industry's first electronic home equity line of credit registration with the MERS® eRegistry. Most recently, its SmartSAFE eVault earned MISMO's eVault System Certification, adding to existing MISMO certifications for its eClosing system and remote online notarization capabilities.



Across market cycles, DocMagic has maintained a focus on reliability, compliance and scale. That consistency has allowed lenders, credit unions and independent mortgage banks to expand digital execution without adding operational burden or risk.



The MortgagePoint Tech Excellence Awards annually spotlight organizations advancing essential technology across mortgage and real estate. To learn more and view the full list of honorees, visit https://themortgagepoint.com/2026/06/15/meet-this-years-mortgagepoint-tech-excellence-award-recipients/.



About DocMagic:



DocMagic® provides a complete digital mortgage platform for the mortgage industry, delivering proprietary document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, eClosing, eNotarization, eNote and eVault technology in one unified solution. Built on nearly 40 years of innovation, DocMagic helps lenders, settlement service providers and investors move loans from application through post-closing with greater speed, accuracy and confidence. AI deepens that foundation through the company's Intelligent Agentic Network. For more information, visit http://www.docmagic.com.



Learn More: https://www.docmagic.com/

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