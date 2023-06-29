News: Dixie Softball, Inc. Renews Partnership with Sports Connect to Advance the Sport Using Innovative Technology | CitizenWire

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. /CitizenWire/ -- Dixie Softball, Inc. a Governing Body for the sport of softball in the United States has announced a partnership renewal with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports.



Sports Connect's partnership with Dixie Softball, Inc. furthers the governing body's mission of providing quality opportunities for its members. The technology solutions provided through this partnership assist athletes, coaches, families, and volunteers.



"We are very excited to renew our partner relationship with Stack Sports that helps provide our members access to innovative technology with best-in-class features that keep their seasons running smoothly year after year," said James E. "Obie" Evans, President of Dixie Softball, Inc. "With the Sports Connect platform as an official registration partner, we know we have a partnership best positioned to serve our membership and grow the sport of softball across the country."



As an official technology partner of Dixie Softball Inc., Sports Connect will serve as a participation growth platform for member leagues.



"We are proud to partner with Dixie Softball, to help continue growing participation in the sport," said Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect. "Dixie Softball helps inspire its members to achieve their full athletic potential, and Sports Connect is beyond honored to help be an integral partner in this mission."



Affiliated leagues partnering with Sports Connect will have access to a full suite of features, including industry-leading retention insights tools, mobile-first registration, safety and compliance tracking, professional website designs, secure online payment processing, and much more.



Dixie Softball, Inc. has long-term goals to continue to expand and serve its membership over the next few years and believes that Sports Connect is the conduit to help prime this advancement.



When your league is ready to take advantage of the benefits of this new exclusive partnership, contact the Sports Connect team at https://sportsconnect.com/dixie-softball.



About Dixie Softball, Inc.



Dixie Softball Inc. (DSI), is a youth softball program for girls nineteen and younger. The main purpose of the program is to provide a recreational outlet for as many girls as possible with an emphasis on playing softball in local league play. Dixie Softball, Inc. strives to promote the development of strong character, and a sense of responsibility and citizenship in girls, using the game of softball as a vehicle. It is the purpose of Dixie Softball, Inc. to achieve this goal through fair play, good sportsmanship, and congenial fellowship, with adult leaders providing the example.



About Stack Sports



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.



