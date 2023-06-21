News: Coolmuster PDF Creator Pro: The Ultimate Solution for PDF Maker | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Coolmuster released the new version of Coolmuster PDF Creator Pro V2.6.13. Designed to meet the increasing demand for efficient PDF maker, Coolmuster PDF Creator Pro offers a user-friendly interface and a comprehensive set of features to simplify the process of creating professional PDF documents. Coolmuster PDF Creator Pro can convert Word to PDF, ePub to PDF, image to PDF, HTML to PDF, MOBI to PDF, Text to PDF, CHM to PDF in batches.



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/fRoD4ufEvwQ



"We are thrilled to present Coolmuster PDF Creator Pro to the market," said Franklin Deng, the founder and CEO of Coolmuster. "In today's digital era, we recognize the significance of streamlined document management. Our objective is to offer users a robust and intuitive solution that streamlines the creation of PDFs. We believe Coolmuster PDF Creator Pro will greatly enhance productivity for both individuals and businesses."



Coolmuster PDF Creator Pro boasts a sleek and intuitive interface, making it accessible to users of all technical backgrounds. The software supports both Windows and macOS operating systems, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices and setups.



Key Features of Coolmuster PDF Creator Pro V2.6.13:



1 - Support creating PDF files from MS Word, ePub, Image, HTML, MOBI, Text, and CHM.



2 - Maintain the original layout and content, including text, images, fonts, formatting, etc.



3 - Customize PDF options like page size, and document margins, and even merge PDF files.



4 - Intuitive interface for user-friendly navigation.



5 - Compatibility with Windows and macOS platforms.



Easy to create PDF from image and other 6 Major File Formats:



Step 1: Download and install PDF Creator Pro on your computer, and launch it.



Step 2: Choose your preferred conversion type: Word to PDF, ePub to PDF, Image to PDF, HTML to PDF, MOBI to PDF, Text to PDF, and CHM to PDF.



Step 3: Import files from your computer to the software, and customize the output setting if needed.



Step 4: Click the "Start" button to begin PDF creator.



How to use guide: https://www.coolmuster.com/online-help/pdf-creator-pro/how-to-use.html



Coolmuster PDF Creator Pro is now available for purchase on the Coolmuster official website. A free trial version is also offered, allowing users to experience the software's capabilities before making a commitment.



Price:



1 Month License: $19.95 [Tax Excl.]



Year License: $29.95 [Tax Excl.]



More Info: https://www.coolmuster.com/purchase/pdf-creator-pro.html



System Requirements:



Windows OS: Windows 11/10/8/7



Mac OS: Mac OS X 10.9 or later



About Coolmuster:



Coolmuster is a leading software development company, which offers various multi-functional iOS, Android, office, and utility software for users. With a commitment to delivering innovative and user-friendly solutions, Coolmuster has earned a reputation for excellence and reliability. Established in 2013, Coolmuster is dedicated to creating powerful and user-friendly mobile phone data management software and office tools.



For more details, please visit:



Official Website: https://www.coolmuster.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coolmuster



Twitter: https://twitter.com/coolmuster



Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/mycoolmuster



Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@coolmuster



Learn More: https://www.coolmuster.com/

