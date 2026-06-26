News: New Workshop Kits Let Any Organization Teach Seniors Without Hiring an Expert | CitizenWire

Ready-to-teach curricula from TheSeniorTechie cover scams, AI, streaming TV, gardening, and more

ASHEVILLE, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- TheSeniorTechie today announced a series of ready-to-teach curriculum kits designed for organizations serving adults 55 and older. Each kit gives a staff member or volunteer everything needed to lead a polished, engaging workshop on topics older adults care about, with no subject-matter expertise required and no preparation beyond reading the materials.



"Program directors know their communities," said Paul Wilczynski, founder of TheSeniorTechie. "They know what people are curious about and worried about. What they don't always have is the time to turn that into a full workshop. I wanted to give them tools that respect both their time and their participants."



Wilczynski speaks from experience on both sides of that problem. At 77, he is a retired software developer, publisher of the TheSeniorTechie newsletter, and founder of TheSeniorTechie Press. His newsletter, which covers the issues shaping life after 55, now reaches more than 2,200 subscribers. TheSeniorTechie Press has published the "TheSeniorTechie Guide To AI for Seniors," with a second title, "Who Gets Your Passwords? TheSeniorTechie Guide To Digital Estate Planning," arriving in July 2026.



WHERE TO GET THEM



Workshop kits are available now at https://workshops.TheSeniorTechie.com. A free complete sample kit is available for download with no purchase required.



WHAT COMES IN EVERY KIT



Each kit includes a complete slide deck, a detailed teaching guide with word-for-word suggested language, student handouts, a glossary, a satisfaction survey, and a pre-class checklist. The teaching guide is written for someone who may have no classroom experience and no background in the topic. The instructor is never left without something to say.



The kits are built around two-hour sessions and are designed so that discussions, participant questions, and natural pauses fill the time without the instructor having to improvise.



CURRENT WORKSHOPS AVAILABLE



Senior Scams covers the fraud patterns most likely to target older adults, warning signs participants can learn to recognize, and practical steps to take if someone they know has already been targeted. The goal is to help participants feel more alert and less anxious by giving them language they can actually use.



AI For Seniors places artificial intelligence in everyday context rather than getting lost in technical explanations. The workshop covers where AI already shows up in daily life, what it can and cannot do, how to benefit from using the most popular AI tools, and how participants can think about its benefits and risks without feeling pressured to adopt anything new.



Cut the Cord helps participants understand the changing landscape of television. It explains what streaming services actually are, how they compare to traditional cable, and what trade-offs exist for different viewing habits and budgets. No product is pushed. The emphasis is on making an informed choice.



I Killed a Cactus: A Beginner's Guide to Gardening uses beginner gardening as a welcoming entry point for participants who describe themselves as having no green thumb. The focus is on simple, achievable approaches that build confidence and encourage conversation among people trying something new.



TRY IT FREE BEFORE YOU BUY



Organizations that want to see exactly what they are purchasing before committing can download the Western North Carolina Native Plants kit at no cost. It is a complete two-session workshop, not a preview, and it shows coordinators precisely how the materials are structured, how much preparation time is realistically needed, and what participants will see and take home.



Kits are priced by the number of sessions: one-session kits are $49, two-session kits are $79, and three-session kits are $109. Each purchase covers unlimited use within the purchasing organization, with no per-class fees or annual renewals. New workshops are added regularly. Organizations with specific programming needs are encouraged to reach out directly at Paul@TheSeniorTechie.com. Wilczynski notes that kits can be developed in as little as two weeks.



ABOUT THESENIORTECHIE



TheSeniorTechie serves any organization that runs programming for adults 55 and older. Senior centers, libraries, OLLIs, churches, Area Agencies on Aging, continuing care retirement communities, and YMCAs are among the organizations that will find these kits useful, but any group that brings older adults together around shared learning is a good fit.



TheSeniorTechie is a publishing initiative dedicated to helping adults 55 and older make sense of the issues that shape their lives. Founded by retired software developer and author Paul Wilczynski, TheSeniorTechie publishes a newsletter at https://www.TheSeniorTechie.com, curriculum kits for organizations at https://workshops.TheSeniorTechie.com, and books for older adults through TheSeniorTechie Press, available on Amazon. TheSeniorTechie is based in Asheville, N.C.



Learn More: https://www.TheSeniorTechie.com

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